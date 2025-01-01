News On Japan
Education

Prince Hisahito's Left-Handed Surprise

TOKYO, Mar 19 (News On Japan) - Prince Hisahito, the eldest son of Prince Akishino and Princess Kiko, attended his final day of high school on March 18th. The Imperial Household Agency released a set of photos marking his time at Tsukuba University High School, including images of him playing badminton.

Before his graduation ceremony, Prince Hisahito spoke to the press, saying, "I spent a fulfilling three years, both in class and extracurricular activities, and made unforgettable memories. I am deeply grateful to my teachers, friends, and everyone who supported me."

When asked if he had made lifelong friends, he replied, "I believe I have made unforgettable friendships."

The area around Myogadani in Tokyo’s Bunkyo Ward, where his school is located, has been familiar to him since his early childhood at Ochanomizu University Kindergarten. Reflecting on his departure from the area after 15 years, he shared, "There is a part of me that feels a little sad."

Prince Akishino and Princess Kiko attended the graduation ceremony to witness their son's milestone. When the names of graduates were called, Prince Hisahito responded and stood upon hearing "Hisahito Akishino."

The newly released photos by the Imperial Household Agency captured Prince Hisahito holding a badminton racket in his left hand. According to Fuji TV's Imperial Household correspondent Chitose Miyazaki, the prince is naturally left-handed but writes with his right hand.

"I had never seen him playing sports before, so it was a new discovery when these high school photos were released," Miyazaki noted.

Prince Hisahito was the first postwar member of the imperial family to attend a high school outside Gakushuin. He was active in the badminton club until before his final year and participated in external matches. At the school’s cultural festival, he and his classmates made and sold pizzas.

Miyazaki also shared that during a school trip, the prince stayed in a remote island homestay in Okinawa, creating typical high school memories with his peers.

Prince Akishino and Princess Kiko expressed their gratitude in a written statement, saying, "We would like to once again express our deep appreciation to the many people who have supported and cared for our eldest son's growth, including these past three years of high school."

In April, Prince Hisahito will enroll at Tsukuba University, becoming the first imperial family member to study there. His upcoming university life is expected to draw public attention.

Source: FNN

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

First Commercial Reactor Dismantling Begins at Hamaoka

Chubu Electric Power has begun dismantling the reactor at Unit 2 of the Hamaoka Nuclear Power Plant in Omaezaki, Shizuoka Prefecture, on Monday. This marks the first time a commercial nuclear reactor is being dismantled in Japan.

PM Ishiba Under Fire Over 100,000 Yen Vouchers

The controversy surrounding Prime Minister Ishiba’s 100,000-yen voucher program continued to face scrutiny in the Diet on Monday, with opposition parties intensifying their criticism. Within the ruling party, concerns are mounting that Ishiba may be an electoral liability.

Shizuoka Approves 4,000 Yen Mount Fuji Entry Fee, Aligning With Yamanashi

Mount Fuji will officially become a paid climb, as the Shizuoka Prefectural Assembly approved an ordinance on March 17th requiring hikers to pay a 4,000 yen entry fee. Following Yamanashi’s lead, Shizuoka will implement the fee starting in the summer of 2025.

Drunken Foreigner Arrested for Trespassing on Imperial Palace Grounds

A foreign man was caught trespassing on the Imperial Palace grounds early on March 16th and was arrested on the spot.

Japan’s Longest Pedestrian Suspension Bridge Opens in Osaka

A new leisure complex, Gravitate Osaka, opens this week near Aigawa Dam in Ibaraki, Osaka, featuring restaurants, activity areas, and Japan’s longest suspension bridge, stretching 420 meters.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Education NEWS

Prince Hisahito's Left-Handed Surprise

Prince Hisahito, the eldest son of Prince Akishino and Princess Kiko, attended his final day of high school on March 18th. The Imperial Household Agency released a set of photos marking his time at Tsukuba University High School, including images of him playing badminton.

Ten Ukrainian Students Graduate From University in Dazaifu

Ten Ukrainian students who fled the war and studied at a university in Dazaifu, Fukuoka Prefecture, graduated on March 11th, all securing employment with Japanese companies.

The Magic of Colors! A Simple Trick to Make Cherry Blossoms Shine

In this video, I’ll show you how to paint soft, glowing cherry blossoms using layering, shading, and highlighting techniques to enhance depth and realism. (Watercolor by Shibasaki)

Osaka Public High Schools Struggle as Enrollment Falls Below Capacity

Osaka’s policy of tuition-free high school education, which was implemented ahead of the national government, appears to be shifting student preference toward private schools. This trend has led to a growing number of public high schools failing to meet their enrollment quotas.

Japanese and Chinese Students Hold Joint Coming-of-Age Ceremony in Beijing

Japanese and Chinese students came together on March 8th for a joint coming-of-age ceremony at the Japanese Embassy in China.

Feeding 4500 Japanese Boys! Best All Boys High School Meals

We put together our favorite Japanese High school All Boys Meals featuring over 4500 students. Growing young men eat a lot! (Japanese Food Craftsman)

GACKT Delivers Unexpected Graduation Gift to Nemuro High Students

On March 1st, public high schools across Hokkaido held their graduation ceremonies, but at Nemuro High School, a special surprise awaited the students. Singer GACKT made an unexpected appearance to celebrate the graduates and offer them words of encouragement.

Takarazuka Music School Graduates Take the Stage

Takarazuka Music School held its graduation ceremony, marking a new chapter for 39 students as they step into their careers as Takarazuka Revue performers.