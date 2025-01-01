Prince Hisahito's Left-Handed Surprise

TOKYO, Mar 19 (News On Japan) - Prince Hisahito, the eldest son of Prince Akishino and Princess Kiko, attended his final day of high school on March 18th. The Imperial Household Agency released a set of photos marking his time at Tsukuba University High School, including images of him playing badminton.

Before his graduation ceremony, Prince Hisahito spoke to the press, saying, "I spent a fulfilling three years, both in class and extracurricular activities, and made unforgettable memories. I am deeply grateful to my teachers, friends, and everyone who supported me."

When asked if he had made lifelong friends, he replied, "I believe I have made unforgettable friendships."

The area around Myogadani in Tokyo’s Bunkyo Ward, where his school is located, has been familiar to him since his early childhood at Ochanomizu University Kindergarten. Reflecting on his departure from the area after 15 years, he shared, "There is a part of me that feels a little sad."

Prince Akishino and Princess Kiko attended the graduation ceremony to witness their son's milestone. When the names of graduates were called, Prince Hisahito responded and stood upon hearing "Hisahito Akishino."

The newly released photos by the Imperial Household Agency captured Prince Hisahito holding a badminton racket in his left hand. According to Fuji TV's Imperial Household correspondent Chitose Miyazaki, the prince is naturally left-handed but writes with his right hand.

"I had never seen him playing sports before, so it was a new discovery when these high school photos were released," Miyazaki noted.

Prince Hisahito was the first postwar member of the imperial family to attend a high school outside Gakushuin. He was active in the badminton club until before his final year and participated in external matches. At the school’s cultural festival, he and his classmates made and sold pizzas.

Miyazaki also shared that during a school trip, the prince stayed in a remote island homestay in Okinawa, creating typical high school memories with his peers.

Prince Akishino and Princess Kiko expressed their gratitude in a written statement, saying, "We would like to once again express our deep appreciation to the many people who have supported and cared for our eldest son's growth, including these past three years of high school."

In April, Prince Hisahito will enroll at Tsukuba University, becoming the first imperial family member to study there. His upcoming university life is expected to draw public attention.

