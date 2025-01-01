Japan’s Land Prices Surge Again as Resort Areas Soar

TOKYO, Mar 19 (News On Japan) - Japan's Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism announced that as of January 1st, official land prices—a key real estate benchmark—rose 2.7% year-on-year, marking the fourth consecutive annual increase.
By category, residential land prices climbed 2.1%, while commercial land prices increased 3.9%.
Amid strong inbound tourism, resort areas such as Furano in Hokkaido continued to see significant price surges. In contrast, land prices in areas affected by the Noto Peninsula earthquake saw a sharp decline.
Source: TBS