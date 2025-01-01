News On Japan
Sapporo Station Redevelopment Delayed by Six Years

SAPPORO, Mar 20 (News On Japan) - JR Hokkaido announced on March 19th that the JR Sapporo Station redevelopment, linked to the Hokkaido Shinkansen extension, will be delayed by six years, with full operations now set for fiscal 2034.

The bus terminal, originally set to open earlier, will commence operations in fiscal 2030.

The prolonged inconvenience has sparked concerns among residents.

In August 2023, the historic ESTA shopping complex at Sapporo Station's south exit closed its doors after 45 years. A month later, the adjacent bus terminal also shut down, leading to a noticeable decline in pedestrian traffic in the area.

Under the initial redevelopment plan, the eastern high-rise section was to house a hotel and offices, while the former ESTA site was designated for a commercial facility incorporating the new bus terminal, with a projected completion in fiscal 2028.

However, in February 2024, JR Hokkaido indicated that the project could face delays of up to two years. By October 2024, considerations were already underway to downsize the building.

Then, on March 19th, JR Hokkaido President Yasuyuki Watanuki stated:

"Regardless of the Shinkansen’s opening timeline, we are aiming for full completion in fiscal 2034. We will prioritize the development of the 'West 2-Chome' section, equivalent in scale to the former ESTA, with a goal of finishing it by fiscal 2030."

JR Hokkaido cited labor shortages and rising material costs as key reasons for the delay. To reduce overall expenses, the company plans to stagger the redevelopment, opening the bus terminal and commercial section first in fiscal 2030, followed by the full-scale opening in fiscal 2034.

For now, temporary bus stops are scattered across 18 locations, and they are expected to remain in use for another five years.

"It's just too slow. The bus stops are out in the open, and when it snows heavily, it's really tough," a Sapporo resident relying on buses remarked.

"It's inconvenient, but there's no helping it. Rushing the process to shorten the timeline just isn't realistic," another commuter commented.

Meanwhile, the long-anticipated Hokkaido Shinkansen extension to Sapporo is now expected to begin operations in fiscal 2038 at the earliest.

JR Hokkaido pointed out that the delay in redevelopment is partly due to overlapping large-scale construction projects.

"As the gateway to Hokkaido, we want to create an attractive urban space in anticipation of the Sapporo Shinkansen opening," Watanuki said.

Sapporo Station's redevelopment, a crucial hub for shopping and transportation, faces unavoidable setbacks, with impacts that will likely be felt for years to come.

