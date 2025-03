TOKYO, Mar 21 (News On Japan) - Japan's household financial assets reached a record 2,230 trillion yen ($15 trillion) at the end of December last year, driven by growing use of the tax-free NISA investment accounts and rising stock prices.

The figure marked a 4.0% increase from the previous year, according to data released by the Bank of Japan.

Among asset categories, investment trusts rose 27.4% to 136 trillion yen, while stocks and similar assets increased 9.5% to 298 trillion yen.

Source: TBS