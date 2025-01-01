News On Japan
Education

Children Explore Ainu Culture Through Dance

SAPPORO, Mar 28 (News On Japan) - A cultural event at JR Asahikawa Station on Friday introduced children to traditional Ainu dance, aiming to preserve the heritage of Japan’s indigenous people.

Organized by the Asahikawa City Board of Education, the event featured ceremonial performances with swords and bows by a local dance group, along with hands-on participation from preschool children who also sampled Ainu herbal tea.

The Ainu are an indigenous people primarily from Hokkaido, with a distinct language, belief system, and cultural practices that have been passed down through generations. However, due to historical assimilation policies and social discrimination, many aspects of Ainu culture have been lost or are at risk. Events like this are part of broader efforts to revitalize and pass on Ainu traditions to younger generations.

Ainu have faced significant hardship due to systemic marginalization, forced assimilation, and the loss of cultural autonomy under modern Japanese governance.

The most profound period of disruption began during the Meiji era, when Japan incorporated Hokkaido into the nation-state as part of its modernization efforts. In 1899, the Japanese government enacted the "Hokkaido Former Aborigines Protection Act," a law that framed the Ainu as a primitive people in need of assimilation. Under this law, Ainu were forcibly settled, banned from speaking their language, and prohibited from practicing traditional customs such as tattooing, bear ceremonies (iomante), and certain forms of fishing and hunting that were central to their culture and survival. The land that had been used communally for generations was seized and redistributed, often to Japanese settlers moving into Hokkaido under government encouragement.

Throughout the 20th century, the Ainu endured widespread discrimination in education, employment, and public life. Most Ainu were pressured to adopt Japanese names and hide their identity to avoid social exclusion. As a result, cultural knowledge—including language, oral traditions, and rituals—was not passed down, leading to a sharp decline in cultural continuity. Many young Ainu grew up unaware of their heritage or unwilling to acknowledge it due to stigma.

It wasn’t until the late 20th century that a cultural revival movement began to emerge. Activists and scholars within the Ainu community started efforts to reclaim and revitalize their culture, pushing for greater recognition and legal protection. In 1997, Japan repealed the 1899 law and enacted the "Ainu Cultural Promotion Act," which recognized the importance of preserving Ainu culture, though it stopped short of recognizing the Ainu as an Indigenous people with inherent rights.

A significant breakthrough came in 2008, when the Japanese government, following a non-binding resolution passed by the Diet, formally recognized the Ainu as an Indigenous people for the first time. In 2019, Japan passed a new law to promote Ainu culture and eliminate discrimination, which included modest financial support for cultural activities and provisions for regional development in Ainu communities. Despite this progress, critics argue that the law lacks strong measures for land rights, self-determination, and structural change.

Today, the Ainu population is estimated at around 13,000, though many believe the true number is far higher, as many people of Ainu descent remain unregistered or do not publicly identify due to longstanding stigma. Cultural revival efforts—such as language revitalization programs, traditional dance performances, and educational outreach—continue, led by Ainu communities themselves. Institutions like the Upopoy National Ainu Museum and Park in Shiraoi, which opened in 2020, symbolize a new phase of public awareness and cultural pride, though many challenges remain.

Source: 北海道ニュースUHB

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Hotel Prices Surge in Osaka Just 17 Days Before Expo Opening

With only 17 days until the Osaka-Kansai Expo opens, excitement is building as pavilion details continue to be announced, including features from the Japan Gas Association and exhibits showcasing Australia’s natural environment and interactive energy games.

Foreign Tourists Praise Japan's Tourist Centers for Over-the-Top Hospitality

Foreign tourists in Japan are showering praise on local tourist information centers for their warm and detailed support—sometimes even considered 'overly helpful.' These centers assist visitors with everything from translation hiccups and complex train transfers to finding hidden scenic spots, cultural experiences, and rental services.

Tariffs Expected to Deal Major Blow to Japanese Automakers

The Trump administration announced on March 26th that it will impose an additional 25% tariff on imported automobiles and key auto parts. According to the proclamation signed by President Trump, the tariffs are set to take effect on April 3rd and will apply to all imported vehicles, including those from Japan.

Memorial Held in Zamami to Mark 80 Years Since Mass Suicides in Battle of Okinawa

A memorial ceremony was held in Zamami Village on March 26th to mark 80 years since the residents of the Kerama Islands were driven to mass suicide during the Battle of Okinawa, following the first U.S. landing on the islands in 1945.

Cherry Blossom Season Begins in Nagoya, Slightly Behind Schedule

Cherry blossoms began blooming in Nagoya on March 26th, according to an announcement by the Nagoya District Meteorological Observatory, two days later than the average year but two days earlier than last year.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Education NEWS

Children Explore Ainu Culture Through Dance

A cultural event at JR Asahikawa Station on Friday introduced children to traditional Ainu dance, aiming to preserve the heritage of Japan’s indigenous people.

Uragawa Elementary Closes After 151 Years as Last School in Hamamatsu District Shuts Down

Uragawa Elementary School in Tenryu Ward, Hamamatsu City, closed its doors after 151 years, marking the end of an era for the Uragawa district. Established in 1874, the school was the last remaining elementary school in the area, where there were once four.

Kyoto University Graduates Celebrate in Cosplay

The graduation ceremony at Kyoto University was held on March 24th, where graduating students appeared in their customary creative costumes.

They Are the "Superstitious Generation": Why American Youth Are Becoming Obsessed with Astrology

"My horoscope tells me about my strengths and weaknesses, the best and worst parts of my personality, how my day is going, and who I am most connected with... it can even help me make smart decisions, like whether to date Todd."

Prince Hisahito's Left-Handed Surprise

Prince Hisahito, the eldest son of Prince Akishino and Princess Kiko, attended his final day of high school on March 18th. The Imperial Household Agency released a set of photos marking his time at Tsukuba University High School, including images of him playing badminton.

The Beauty Benefits of Vitauthority’s Top-Rated Supplements

People usually prefer that they enhance their beauty by natural supplements rather than going for unnecessary dermatological procedures.

Tech Talks Made Clear: Japanese Interpretation Services

The need for communication is at the very heart of all our interactions and relationships. This is equally true in the professional world, where we can collaborate with companies on the other side of the world as easily as we can with those just down the street.

Ten Ukrainian Students Graduate From University in Dazaifu

Ten Ukrainian students who fled the war and studied at a university in Dazaifu, Fukuoka Prefecture, graduated on March 11th, all securing employment with Japanese companies.