AI-Generated Ghibli-Style Images Spread on Social Media

NEW YORK, Mar 28 (News On Japan) - ChatGPT's new image generation feature, released by U.S.-based OpenAI, is fueling a trend on social media where users are creating illustrations in the style of Studio Ghibli, raising concerns over copyright infringement.

On March 25th, OpenAI announced the launch of a new image generation tool for paying subscribers of ChatGPT. The feature allows users to upload an image and give prompts such as "Ghibli-style" to generate artwork in that specific style.

Social media has since been flooded with AI-generated images mimicking Studio Ghibli’s signature look, including depictions of U.S. President Donald Trump’s meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and scenes portraying the aftermath of Trump’s shooting incident last year.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has also changed his own profile picture on social media to a Ghibli-style image.

Amid the viral trend, U.S. media outlets have raised questions about whether OpenAI has trained its AI on Studio Ghibli’s copyrighted works, potentially setting the stage for legal disputes over intellectual property rights.

Source: TBS

