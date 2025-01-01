Prince Hisahito to Rent Apartment Near University of Tsukuba

TOKYO, Mar 30 (News On Japan) - The Imperial Household Agency announced that Prince Hisahito, the eldest son of the Akishino family, who will begin his studies at the University of Tsukuba this spring, will have a private apartment prepared near the university for potential solo living.

Initially, Hisahito will commute from the Akishino residence in Tokyo's Minato Ward by car. However, the agency has also secured a residence in Tsukuba City where he can live alone if needed.

The plan is for Hisahito to use the Tsukuba apartment depending on how his university life progresses. No staff from the Akishino household will be stationed at the residence.

The apartment is a privately rented one-room unit in a residential complex for single occupants. The costs will be covered by the Akishino household’s living expenses.

Although University of Tsukuba President Nagata had recommended dormitory living, the agency stated that "student dormitories are intended for those who reside there full-time," and thus the dormitory will not be used.

Source: TBS