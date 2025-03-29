79 Public High Schools in Osaka Fall Short of Enrollment

OSAKA, Mar 31 (News On Japan) - The Osaka Prefectural Board of Education has decided to move the general entrance exam date for public high schools to March 1st, starting three years from now.

In Osaka, due in part to the effects of tuition-free policies, private high schools have grown increasingly popular. As a result, 79 of the 142 public high schools in the prefecture have failed to meet their enrollment quotas.

Facing the challenge of securing enough applicants for public schools, the Board held a meeting and voted to advance the general entrance exam schedule—currently held in mid-March—to March 1st beginning in three years.

By moving up the exam date, the board hopes to provide students with more time to prepare for high school life after gaining admission.

With the new public school entrance exam date drawing closer to that of private schools, which typically hold their exams in mid-February, attention is now focused on how this change may influence student application trends.

Source: KTV NEWS