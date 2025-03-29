News On Japan
Solaria Plaza Reopens with AI Fashion Advisor

FUKUOKA, Apr 01 (News On Japan) - As part of the Tenjin Big Bang redevelopment project, a wave of new commercial spaces is transforming the Tenjin area in Fukuoka. In response, Solaria Plaza is undergoing its first major renovation in about a decade to attract more visitors.

Among the highlights of the overhaul is a new AI-powered service that offers personalized fashion advice — the first of its kind in Kyushu.

Solaria Plaza in Fukuoka’s Tenjin district is gradually reopening after renovations that began in spring 2025. The large-scale update covers roughly one-third of the facility, with 35 shops either newly opened or remodeled. Five of them are making their debut in Kyushu.

One such store is MUJI, which returned to Solaria Plaza for the first time in about 10 years with a new concept shop on the basement floor. Focused on apparel and skincare, the store features stacks of skincare products reaching up to the ceiling, alongside a wide range of clothing. Opened on March 22nd, this location offers exclusive items such as the popular "MUJI Labo" series, available only at this store in Kyushu.

Other notable newcomers include Sonssu, a boutique offering trendy Korean fashion, and HTH, an apparel brand that has gained attention for becoming publicly listed in record time — both making their Kyushu debut.

Another highlight of the renovation is a new service designed to enhance the shopping experience: AI-powered fashion analysis. "A large mirror has been installed here. If you look closely, there are words displayed on it. I just took one photo, and it instantly told me my face type and what colors suit me," reported RKB announcer Nayaka Honda. "Apparently, pink tones suit me, and scarfs and loafers go well with my look. It’s amazing that it can tell all this from just a single photo."

This new feature, called "+PLUS MIRROR," is the first of its kind in Kyushu. Using a camera to take a facial photo, the AI analyzes skin tone, facial structure, and other attributes in just a few minutes and suggests suitable fashion styles. Results can be printed on the spot or viewed through the LINE app.

Solaria Plaza has also introduced another Kyushu-first: hair irons in the powder rooms. "In the second-floor restroom, there's a powder room with a hair iron," said Honda. "Let me try it... On a rainy day like today, this is a lifesaver."

Hair irons have been installed in two powder rooms within the building. Users can unlock them by scanning a QR code using a dedicated app. The fee is 385 yen for 10 minutes. A monthly subscription plan is also available, and the service provider plans to expand this offering to other commercial facilities.

"With the continued development of Tenjin Big Bang, many multi-use buildings are being constructed," said Solaria Plaza Deputy Manager Koji Fujita. "However, we believe our strength lies in being a standalone fashion complex with this much scale. We aim to continue enhancing our services to appeal to a wide range of customers."

The newly introduced "+PLUS MIRROR" uses an AI-equipped camera to instantly analyze facial bone structure. Based on the analysis, it recommends suitable materials, silhouettes, patterns, and hairstyles. Currently, the service supports only facial photography, but starting after Golden Week, full-body scanning will be available. With this feature, the system will be able to analyze full-body posture and physique to recommend which brands and outfits inside Solaria Plaza best suit each customer.

The large-scale renovation of Solaria Plaza is scheduled to continue through mid-May.

