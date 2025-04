TOKYO, Apr 02 (News On Japan) - SoftBank Group has announced plans to make an additional investment of up to 40 billion dollars, or approximately 6 trillion yen, in OpenAI, the U.S.-based developer of ChatGPT.

Since September 2024, SoftBank has already invested around 330 billion yen in OpenAI. With this new commitment, the company aims to further strengthen its involvement in the field of artificial intelligence.

Source: テレ東BIZ