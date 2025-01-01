AI Deepfake Porn Using Graduation Album Photos Spreads Across Japan

TOKYO, Apr 04 (News On Japan) - A growing number of cases have emerged in Japan involving AI-generated deepfake pornography created using photos from school graduation albums, with some victims targeted through threats to share the material unless payments are made.

The images, often taken without permission from graduation albums of minors, are used to generate explicit videos through artificial intelligence tools. These tools allow users to produce manipulated videos simply by uploading facial images into specialized applications, making it easy for anyone to create and spread such content.

Multiple cases have been reported during the spring break season, when graduation albums are typically distributed. According to online safety advocate Nagamori, videos using modified graduation album images have sharply increased in recent weeks. "Many of the images include names, and some videos are so realistic that it is difficult to tell they are fake," she said.

Some victims, including minors, are unaware their images have been used until they receive threats demanding money to prevent the videos from being shared online. These threats often cause severe psychological distress and fears over future employment or social reputation.

Consultation centers are reporting a surge in complaints. Kanji, a counselor specializing in digital harassment, stated, "On some days we receive more than seven or eight cases involving threats using sexually explicit images. The number of victims is rising sharply."

Experts warn that the combination of easily accessible AI tools and publicly available personal images is fueling the problem. In many cases, the perpetrators are believed to be classmates or individuals with access to graduation albums, prompting calls to reconsider the necessity and format of such albums in the digital era.

Disposal of printed graduation albums is also becoming an issue. Due to their hardcover design, albums are difficult to destroy using household shredders. Some local recycling firms report a rise in requests to process personal documents securely. Okutomi, a representative from a paper recycling company, explained that materials are shredded, compressed, and transported to paper mills within one or two days to reduce the risk of information leaks.

In response to the growing threat, Tottori Prefecture has passed Japan’s first ordinance banning deepfake pornography. The regulation prohibits the use of AI to generate sexually explicit content using images of individuals under the age of 18 residing in the prefecture. However, legal experts note that there is currently no national legislation directly criminalizing the creation of deepfake pornography.

Lawyer Nakagawa emphasized the need for urgent legal reform. "We need laws that not only prohibit the production of such content but also impose responsibilities on platform operators to protect users," he said.

Observers warn that both victims and perpetrators are getting younger, and called for enhanced digital literacy education as part of school curricula. "Students need to understand that creating or sharing this type of content is a crime," said one commentator. Others stressed the importance of balancing expression with clear regulations to prevent abuse of technology.

The widespread accessibility of social media and AI-based tools has led to growing concerns about image misuse, even beyond graduation albums. As public awareness remains low, experts argue that comprehensive legislation and education are essential to contain the spread of AI-generated sexual abuse content.

Source: ABEMAニュース