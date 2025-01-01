News On Japan
Historic Yubari Coal Museum Reopens After Fire Damage

HOKKAIDO, Apr 07 (News On Japan) - The Yubari Coal Museum in Hokkaido will reopen its 'simulated mine' exhibit to the public on April 19th, marking the end of extensive restoration work following a fire in 2019.

The simulated tunnel, which forms part of the museum’s main attraction, was originally developed before World War II using a section of the former Hokutan Yubari coal mine. The site allows visitors to explore a real coal seam inside a preserved mine shaft.

The exhibit has remained closed since the fire, but all restoration work has now been completed.

Museum Director Naruaki Ishikawa said: "To prevent another fire, we’ve strengthened safety measures by installing sprinklers and gas detectors. The concept is to provide a tunnel that’s extremely safe for visitors."

The simulated tunnel will officially reopen to the general public on April 19th.

Source: HBCニュース　北海道放送

Luxury Meets Tradition: Inside Fukuoka’s Upcoming One Fukuoka Hotel

The One Fukuoka Hotel, soon to open on April 24th, has recently granted the media a preview of its lavish accommodations set between the 18th and 19th floors of the One Fukuoka Building in Fukuoka City's bustling Tenjin district. Just two weeks shy of its grand opening, the hotel promises a blend of traditional Japanese aesthetics and modern luxury, offering expansive views across the cityscape.

