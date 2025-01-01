Historic Yubari Coal Museum Reopens After Fire Damage

HOKKAIDO, Apr 07 (News On Japan) - The Yubari Coal Museum in Hokkaido will reopen its 'simulated mine' exhibit to the public on April 19th, marking the end of extensive restoration work following a fire in 2019.

The simulated tunnel, which forms part of the museum’s main attraction, was originally developed before World War II using a section of the former Hokutan Yubari coal mine. The site allows visitors to explore a real coal seam inside a preserved mine shaft.

The exhibit has remained closed since the fire, but all restoration work has now been completed.

Museum Director Naruaki Ishikawa said: "To prevent another fire, we’ve strengthened safety measures by installing sprinklers and gas detectors. The concept is to provide a tunnel that’s extremely safe for visitors."

The simulated tunnel will officially reopen to the general public on April 19th.

Source: HBCニュース 北海道放送