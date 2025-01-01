News On Japan
Unstable Weather Expected Across Eastern Japan

TOKYO, Apr 10 (News On Japan) - Unstable atmospheric conditions are expected across the Kinki and Kanto regions on April 11th, due to a low-pressure system forming along the Pacific coast and cold air in the upper atmosphere. Authorities are warning of sudden thunderstorms, strong gusts of wind, and hail.

Rain clouds are also expected to develop from Thursday night in areas such as Kyushu, San'in, and Hokuriku, bringing showers and occasional thunderstorms. By early Friday morning, rain clouds will move over the Kinki to Kanto regions, with many areas likely to see a temporary lull in the morning. However, rain clouds are expected to redevelop during the day, with some places experiencing heavier downpours accompanied by thunder. Rain is also likely in Hokuriku and northern Japan on Friday morning.

The probability of thunderstorms is especially high on Friday afternoon from southern Kinki to the Kanto region. In addition to lightning, residents should be alert for sudden gusts of wind and hail.

Daytime highs on Friday are expected to exceed 20°C in many parts of western and eastern Japan, with Tokyo and Osaka forecast to reach 21°C—comparable to late April. Sapporo is forecast to reach 16°C, similar to early May levels.

Rain will begin falling in western Japan on Saturday. On Sunday, rain is expected to spread widely from western to eastern Japan, with increasing intensity and wind. In northern Japan, rainfall is expected to intensify on Monday, and rain is also likely in the Hokuriku and northern regions on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Source: TBS

