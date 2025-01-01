Japan Posts Current Account Surplus of 2.258 Trillion Yen in April

TOKYO, Jun 09 (News On Japan) - Japan’s current account posted a surplus of 2.258 trillion yen in April, according to data released by the Ministry of Finance. The current account, which reflects how much Japan earns from trade and investment with the rest of the world, remained in the black for the month.

Japan’s current account surplus has seen a marked recovery and expansion over the past two years, driven increasingly by income from overseas investments rather than traditional exports. In February 2025, the country posted a record monthly surplus of 4.06 trillion yen, a 48.4% increase compared to February 2024. This was followed by another strong performance in March 2025, with a 3.68 trillion yen surplus—both figures representing the highest monthly levels since 1985 when comparable statistics began. April 2025 continued the trend, with a surplus of 2.258 trillion yen, underscoring the sustained strength of Japan’s external earnings despite fluctuations in global trade.

The recent trend shows that while Japan continues to experience trade deficits in goods and services, these are more than offset by a sharp rise in primary income, which includes returns on foreign direct investment, interest payments, and dividends from overseas assets. For fiscal year 2024, Japan recorded an all-time high annual current account surplus of 30.4 trillion yen. This was largely fueled by a record-breaking 41.7 trillion yen in primary income, while the trade balance remained in the red at around 4 trillion yen. For the full calendar year 2024, the surplus stood at approximately 29.4 trillion yen, reflecting a nearly 29% increase from the previous year. In 2023, the current account surplus had already surged to 20.6 trillion yen—nearly double the 2022 figure—driven by the same structural shift toward investment income as the primary contributor.

This shift marks a broader evolution in Japan’s economic engagement with the global economy. Once known for its export-led surpluses from manufactured goods, Japan now relies more heavily on financial returns from its vast stock of overseas assets. As of 2024, Japan's net external assets had grown to 533 trillion yen, although the country ceded its title as the world’s largest creditor nation to Germany. Despite this, Japan remains one of the strongest external earners globally, and the growing reliance on income rather than goods trade reflects both its aging domestic economy and strategic investment positioning abroad. While concerns remain about the trade deficit and long-term competitiveness of Japan’s manufacturing sector, the robust and consistent income from global investments continues to underpin the stability of its current account.