News On Japan
Business

Japan Ranks Lowest Among G7 for Gender Pay Gap

TOKYO, Jun 27 (News On Japan) - Some of Japan’s leading companies are stepping up efforts to tackle the gender pay gap, even as the country continues to rank the lowest among G7 nations on this issue. A new corporate ranking published by Nikkei Cross Woman highlights firms that are actively working to reduce disparities—not by listing companies with zero wage gaps, but by evaluating how seriously they are addressing the root causes and disclosing detailed strategies for change.

The ranking is based on an analysis of financial reports from approximately 1,600 companies. Topping the list is general trading house Sojitz, followed by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group.

The top-ranked companies are notable not for eliminating the wage gap, but for how openly they explain the gap’s causes and outline concrete steps to narrow it. For example, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust and Mitsubishi UFJ pointed to outdated employment course systems that lead to differing career tracks for men and women. Both companies have started integrating these tracks.

Sojitz, ranked first, has accelerated overseas postings for younger employees. Recognizing that overseas assignments and experience in business subsidiaries are essential in trading company careers, Sojitz aims to provide such opportunities to employees—regardless of gender—before life events like marriage or childbirth may pose barriers. The company also promotes numerous programs supporting women in leadership, resulting in more female board members and executives.

Beyond initiatives, transparency in data disclosure also sets these companies apart. The reports clearly break down average annual wages by gender and job level, identifying precisely where disparities occur. Rather than obscuring the issue, these companies provide detailed analysis and policy responses.

Crucially, these initiatives are not treated as standalone HR policies but are framed as core elements of corporate strategy. Several firms have laid out clear targets: by the 2030s, they aim to have women comprise around 50% of both total employees and managerial positions. These are ambitious goals intended to build a truly inclusive workplace where everyone can thrive regardless of gender.

While such efforts signal positive momentum, Japan as a whole still lags behind. According to OECD data, the average wage index for women compared to men is 88 across member countries. Italy and France exceed 90. Japan, by contrast, remains below 80, the worst among G7 nations.

Experts warn that wide gender pay gaps correlate with lower labor productivity. In turn, reduced productivity may contribute to Japan’s declining birthrate—underscoring the gender wage gap not just as a social issue, but as an economic risk that could threaten future growth.

Asked why the rankings were created, Nikkei editor Maiko Oda said the goal was to recognize companies confronting the issue head-on, rather than those simply avoiding it.

Source: テレ東BIZ

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Death Penalty Carried Out for Killing Nine in Zama

A man convicted of murdering nine people in one of Japan's most disturbing serial killing cases was executed on June 27th. Takahiro Shiraishi, 34, had been sentenced to death for robbery, rape, and murder in a case that came to light in October 2017 after police discovered nine dismembered bodies stored in coolers in his apartment in Zama, Kanagawa Prefecture. It marks the first execution under the Ishiba administration, following an order by Justice Minister Keishu Suzuki.

Over 400 Earthquakes in 6 Days Rattle Tokara Islands

More than 400 earthquakes have been recorded over six days in the Tokara Islands of Kagoshima Prefecture, unsettling residents and particularly affecting children, some of whom say they are now afraid to sleep at night. The seismic activity comes amid renewed volcanic activity at Shinmoedake, which erupted again on the morning of June 26th, straddling the border between Miyazaki and Kagoshima prefectures.

Saitama Tops National English Rankings for Sixth Year

Saitama City has quietly emerged as Japan's undisputed leader in English education, with its junior high school students ranking first nationwide for six consecutive years. The secret lies in the city’s distinctive approach to classroom instruction.

World’s Largest Butterfly Fossil Found In Shinonsen

A fossil on permanent display at a museum in Shinonsen, Hyogo Prefecture, has been identified as a new species and confirmed to be the world’s largest butterfly fossil.

US Marine Gets 7 Years for Sexual Assault in Japan

A court in Japan has sentenced a US marine to seven years in prison after finding him guilty of sexually assaulting a woman in Okinawa last year.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Business NEWS

Japan Ranks Lowest Among G7 for Gender Pay Gap

Some of Japan’s leading companies are stepping up efforts to tackle the gender pay gap, even as the country continues to rank the lowest among G7 nations on this issue. A new corporate ranking published by Nikkei Cross Woman highlights firms that are actively working to reduce disparities—not by listing companies with zero wage gaps, but by evaluating how seriously they are addressing the root causes and disclosing detailed strategies for change.

Fuji Media Wins Shareholder Battle

Fuji Media Holdings convened its annual shareholders meeting on Wednesday morning, as the company moves to rebuild governance and restore advertiser confidence after a series of scandals involving former executive Masahiro Nakai. Shareholders approved the slate of eleven directors proposed by current management, while rejecting all twelve candidates put forward by major shareholder Dalton Investments.

Letting Workers Pick Their Own Boss Helps Improve Job Satisfaction

In Japan's evolving work culture, a new approach is quietly taking root: letting employees choose their own bosses. One Tokyo company has gone as far as organizing a full-scale election to select its managers. The idea is gaining attention as growing numbers of workers say they want to leave their jobs because of poor relationships with their superiors.

JDI Slump Exposes Limits Of State-Backed Revival

Japan Display (JDI), formed in 2012 through the merger of Hitachi, Toshiba, and Sony’s small and medium-sized LCD panel businesses, was once celebrated as the “Hinamaru LCD” and symbolized Japan’s national pride in the sector. By the fiscal year ending March 2016, its sales neared 1 trillion yen. However, its fortunes soon reversed, and it has now posted losses for eleven consecutive years.

Japan's Oldest Burger Chain Dom Dom Rebounds

Founded in 1970, Dom Dom Hamburger was Japan’s first homegrown hamburger chain. At its peak, it operated 400 outlets nationwide. However, since the 2000s, its popularity declined sharply, leading to a drastic reduction in store numbers and prolonged financial losses.

'Testicles Grabbed, Naked Photos Demanded': Ex-Employees Sue Company

A group of former employees has filed a lawsuit against Neo Corporation, an Osaka-based electrical equipment sales company, accusing it of routine power harassment, sexual coercion, and an oppressive system of financial penalties despite advertising average annual salaries exceeding 14 million yen.

Global Demand for Japanese Products Opens New Doors

In Kobe, a company that has been processing and selling kelp for over 60 years has begun exporting its products overseas as domestic consumption declines. The company turned to a service called ZenPlus, a platform that sells overlooked Japanese products to global customers. ZenPlus offers over 9 million items across 175 countries, charging a 10% commission only when a sale is made.

Tensions Rise Over Surge in Private Lodging in Osaka

As the number of foreign tourists visiting Japan continues to rise, Osaka is seeing a rapid increase in "special zone private lodgings." In Konohana Ward, a 212-unit apartment building has been fully converted into short-term rentals, sparking conflict with nearby residents. Opposing the plan, neighbors have submitted a petition to Osaka City.