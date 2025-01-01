Don Quijote Opens First Unmanned Mini Store

OSAKA, Jul 02 (News On Japan) - Japan’s first fully unmanned mini store operated by major discount retailer Don Quijote opened on July 1st inside Osaka Electro-Communication University in Neyagawa City, Osaka Prefecture.

Named “Campus Donki,” the new store is Don Quijote’s first unmanned compact outlet. It features around 450 reasonably priced items, including rice balls, boxed lunches, and stationery supplies.

A reporter at the scene demonstrated: “When you pick up an item and exit the store, the payment is automatically completed.”

Customers first register their credit card information, then scan a QR code at the entrance to gain access. Sensors inside the store detect the items selected, automatically calculating the total price. Simply passing through the exit gate finalizes the transaction.

Source: KTV NEWS