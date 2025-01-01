Mount Fuji's Yoshida Trail Opens

YAMANASHI, Jul 03 (News On Japan) - The Yoshida Trail on the Yamanashi side of Mount Fuji (3,776 meters) officially opened to climbers on July 1st. Under clear skies, hikers welcomed the season with cheers as the rising sun cast a glowing orange hue through the summit clouds.

At the 5th station gate, new safety measures have been introduced to prevent underprepared climbers and so-called "bullet climbers" who attempt overnight ascents without proper rest. The gate now closes at 2:00 p.m.—two hours earlier than last year—and the entry fee has been doubled to 4,000 yen.

"Mount Fuji Rangers," prefectural staff stationed near the gate, are providing safety guidance and now have expanded authority to turn back climbers lacking appropriate gear.

Three additional trails on the Shizuoka side of the mountain are set to open on July 10th. The climbing season runs through September 10th on both sides of the mountain.

