Nine Injured Including Fractures on Sarakura Mountain Slide

Kitakyushu, Jul 05 (News On Japan) - In response to a series of injuries on the mountain slide at Sarakura in Kitakyushu, including fractures sustained by nine users, Mayor Takeuchi announced new safety measures on July 4th aimed at preventing further accidents and ensuring an early reopening.

The slide, known as the “Long Slider,” had been in use for just 40 days since opening in April before operations were suspended due to safety concerns. At least nine users suffered fractures or other injuries during that period.

At a regular press conference on July 4th, Takeuchi outlined a three-pronged approach to improve safety. The first measure involves redesigning the landing area, including revising the mat and its thickness, as most injuries were found to have occurred there. The second measure is the deployment of trained monitors known as “supporters” to guide users on how to slide safely. The third is updating signage and written guidance to ensure users understand the rules.

“We are working at a rapid pace to put firm safety measures in place for citizens,” said Takeuchi. “We intend to implement stronger countermeasures from both software and hardware perspectives.”

The city is currently reviewing the slide’s safety structure while aiming to resume operations as quickly as possible. Takeuchi suggested that the goal is to reopen the facility by summer vacation.

Source: FBS

