U.S. Announces 25% Tariff on Japanese Imports, Ishiba Calls It Deeply Regrettable

TOKYO, Jul 09 (News On Japan) - The announcement by U.S. President Donald Trump that a 25% tariff will be imposed on imports from Japan has drawn strong reaction from Prime Minister Ishiba, who said during a government task force meeting that the move is "deeply regrettable."

According to reporter Yokobori at the National Press Center, the Japanese government is still unclear about Washington's true intentions and is prioritizing efforts to fully understand the U.S. position.

"The U.S. government has announced a further increase in tariffs, on top of those already imposed, and this is truly regrettable," Ishiba said.

He instructed relevant ministers to thoroughly analyze the potential domestic effects and ensure robust measures to mitigate the impact on Japanese industries and employment.

Ishiba also revealed that the original July 9th deadline for negotiations has been extended to August 1st, and that the U.S. has proposed swiftly resuming talks with Japan toward the new deadline.

"As the Japanese government, we are determined to avoid any hasty compromises," Ishiba emphasized. "We will assert what must be asserted and protect what must be protected. We are engaging in these negotiations with our full effort."

Although the negotiation deadline has been pushed back, Japan also faces a key political milestone with the Upper House election scheduled for July 20th, adding another layer of complexity as the administration navigates both diplomatic and electoral pressures.

Source: テレ東BIZ