Highly Contagious Measles Cases Reported Across the Kanto Region

TOKYO, Jan 29 (News On Japan) - Reports of measles infections have been emerging one after another across the Kanto region, prompting health authorities to urge the public to remain vigilant.

On January 24th, Tokyo confirmed its first measles case of 2026, involving a man in his 30s who had stayed at restaurants and hotels within the capital and also visited an outlet mall in Shizuoka Prefecture, raising concerns that he may have come into contact with an unspecified number of people.

Local governments are calling on residents to closely monitor their health, as measles is known for its exceptionally high level of infectiousness, with Tokyo Dental College professor Takeshi Terajima explaining that while influenza typically spreads from one patient to two or three others, measles can infect 12 to 14 people, with airborne transmission posing the greatest risk.

Measles is characterized by symptoms including high fever exceeding 39 degrees Celsius and skin rashes, and it is prone to causing complications such as pneumonia, with an estimated one in 1,000 patients dying even in developed countries.

Since the end of last year, measles cases have been reported in multiple locations across the Kanto region, placing local governments under pressure to respond swiftly to prevent further spread.

Source: TBS

