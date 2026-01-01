News On Japan
Japan To Raise Initial And Follow-Up Medical Fees

TOKYO, Feb 16 (News On Japan) - Medical consultation fees at healthcare institutions in Japan are set to rise starting in June as authorities move to address soaring costs and wage increases, with around 70 percent of hospitals nationwide currently operating at a loss.

Amid growing concerns over worsening hospital finances, medical service fees that form a key source of revenue for healthcare providers will be adjusted to reflect higher prices and rising wages, with initial consultation fees expected to increase by 114 yen at many medical institutions from 2027.

A health ministry council compiling the details of the 2025 fiscal revision of medical service fees—revised every two years—has finalized the proposed changes.

With roughly 70 percent of hospitals across the country running deficits, the revisions will focus on responding to inflation and wage hikes, including the introduction of a new “price adjustment fee” to be added to initial and follow-up consultation charges, as well as expanded incentives for medical institutions that implement wage increases.

As a result, for patients paying a 30 percent co-payment, initial consultation fees are expected to rise by 57 yen from June 2026 and by 114 yen from June 2027, while follow-up consultation fees are projected to increase by 21 yen from June 2026 and by 39 yen from June 2027.

Source: FNN

