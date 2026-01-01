Zetteria Rebrand Nears Completion

TOKYO, Feb 19 (News On Japan) - The hamburger chain rebranded from Lotteria to Zetteria has announced plans to aim for the top position among burger chains in terms of sales and store numbers as the conversion of outlets moves toward completion.

Zensho Holdings, which operates brands such as Sukiya and Hama-Sushi, acquired Lotteria three years ago and has been steadily converting stores to the Zetteria name, with the process scheduled to be completed by the end of March.

Popular menu items from the Lotteria era, including the “Zetsupin Beef Burger,” will continue to be sold under the same names, and the company plans to leverage the Zensho Group’s procurement and operational know-how to strengthen competitiveness and support its expansion strategy.

