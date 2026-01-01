News On Japan
Business

Zetteria Rebrand Nears Completion

TOKYO, Feb 19 (News On Japan) - The hamburger chain rebranded from Lotteria to Zetteria has announced plans to aim for the top position among burger chains in terms of sales and store numbers as the conversion of outlets moves toward completion.

Zensho Holdings, which operates brands such as Sukiya and Hama-Sushi, acquired Lotteria three years ago and has been steadily converting stores to the Zetteria name, with the process scheduled to be completed by the end of March.

Popular menu items from the Lotteria era, including the “Zetsupin Beef Burger,” will continue to be sold under the same names, and the company plans to leverage the Zensho Group’s procurement and operational know-how to strengthen competitiveness and support its expansion strategy.

Source: FNN

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Dotonbori Stabbing Exposes Dark Shift in Osaka

A brutal stabbing in Osaka’s Minami district late last week left three young men wounded, one fatally, raising new questions about the changing environment around a well-known youth gathering spot beneath the Glico sign in Dotonbori.

Japan To Ban Use of Mobile Batteries on Aircraft

Japan’s transport ministry has decided on a policy to prohibit the use of mobile batteries on aircraft as early as April following a string of incidents in which the devices caught fire during flights.

Second Takaichi Cabinet Formed as All Ministers Reappointed

The second Takaichi Cabinet was inaugurated on the evening of February 18th following the prime minister’s appointment ceremony and the attestation of ministers at the Imperial Palace, with all cabinet members reappointed.

Online Tutoring Service Megasta Enters Bankruptcy

Online tutoring provider Banzan, which operates the popular service Megasta, received a court decision on February 17th to begin bankruptcy proceedings, triggering confusion and anger among parents and tutors after the company abruptly halted all operations.

Japanese Pair Surge From Fifth To Capture Gold

The pairs free skating event saw the duo known as “Rikuryu,” Riku Miura, 24, and Ryuichi Kihara, 33, of the Kinoshita Group, capture a dramatic gold medal in a stunning comeback, delivering a performance that brought the entire arena to its feet and earning 158.13 points, the highest free skating score in history.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Business NEWS

Japan Sees Surge in Low-Cost Recovery Wear

Major retail chains, including large supermarkets and home goods retailers, are rapidly entering the fast-growing market for so-called recovery wear, apparel promoted as helping to ease fatigue while being worn, as companies outside the traditional fashion industry seek new business opportunities in the expanding health and wellness sector.

Zetteria Rebrand Nears Completion

The hamburger chain rebranded from Lotteria to Zetteria has announced plans to aim for the top position among burger chains in terms of sales and store numbers as the conversion of outlets moves toward completion.

Japan Posts 1.1 Trillion Yen Trade Deficit

Japan recorded a trade deficit of about 1.1 trillion yen in January, marking the first shortfall in three months, as the impact of “Trump tariffs” continued to weigh on automobile exports to the United States.

Online Tutoring Service Megasta Enters Bankruptcy

Online tutoring provider Banzan, which operates the popular service Megasta, received a court decision on February 17th to begin bankruptcy proceedings, triggering confusion and anger among parents and tutors after the company abruptly halted all operations.

Japan’s GDP Returns to Growth in October–December but Lacks Momentum

Japan’s real gross domestic product (GDP) for the October–December period posted an annualized increase of 0.2%, marking the first growth in two quarters, though the recovery remains weak.

80s Rise of Japanese economy | Doc Preview

After its defeat and surrender in World War II, Japan experienced rapid economic growth that permeated the entire nation, reaching its peak in the late 1980s. (TRNGL)

Japan To Raise Initial And Follow-Up Medical Fees

Medical consultation fees at healthcare institutions in Japan are set to rise starting in June as authorities move to address soaring costs and wage increases, with around 70 percent of hospitals nationwide currently operating at a loss.

Can Foreign Drivers Save Japan’s Logistics Industry?

A severe shortage of truck drivers—forecast to reach 210,000 by fiscal 2030—has prompted a driving school operator in Fukuoka Prefecture to begin recruiting foreign drivers in an effort to support Japan’s strained logistics sector.