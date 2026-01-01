News On Japan
Tsurui Village to Acquire Planned Mega-Solar Site Near Kushiro Wetland for 80 Million Yen

HOKKAIDO, Feb 27 (News On Japan) - Tsurui Village in Hokkaido is moving to purchase land designated for a large-scale solar power project near the Kushiro Wetland from an Osaka-based developer, in a bid to protect the surrounding landscape.

The village plans to acquire approximately 10 hectares of forest and cleared land owned by Japan Ecology, an Osaka company, along a forest road leading toward the Miyajima Cape area in the central part of the Kushiro Wetland.

Under the proposed agreement, the village will sign a contract worth 80 million yen, which includes the cost of purchasing the land as well as compensation for expenses already incurred by the developer for logging. The funds are expected to come from donations collected nationwide.

Tsurui Village has been stepping up efforts to preserve the scenery around the wetland. In December last year, the village jointly purchased about 7.5 hectares of privately owned land adjacent to the site together with a Tokyo-based nature conservation group, further advancing measures to protect the wetland environment.

Source: HBCニュース　北海道放送

