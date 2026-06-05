TOKYO - Major meat processor Itoham announced on June 5th that it will launch a new lower-priced product line next month as companies continue to grapple with rising costs driven by inflation and instability in the Middle East.

The new series, called "Sunny Price," will go on sale on July 1st and includes products such as ham, sausages, and pizza.

To reduce costs, Itoham has simplified the packaging design. While its main products typically use between five and eight ink colors on their packaging, the new line will use just three colors, cutting the number of inks by roughly half.

The company said the move comes as soaring raw material prices and higher logistics costs continue to put pressure on manufacturers. In addition, tensions in the Middle East have contributed to rising costs for packaging inks, further increasing production expenses.

Retail prices have also been lowered compared with Itoham's flagship products. Sausages and ham in the Sunny Price range will sell for 330 yen including tax, while pizzas will be priced at 300 yen, representing reductions of roughly 20% to 40%.

Itoham said it is also considering simplifying the packaging of other products in the future as it seeks additional ways to keep prices affordable for consumers.

Source: TBS