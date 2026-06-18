Nissan Launches New Kicks SUV With Improved E-Power System

TOKYO - Nissan Motor announced that it will launch the fully redesigned Kicks compact SUV on June 18, marking the model's first full overhaul in six years as the automaker seeks to strengthen its position in Japan's highly competitive small SUV market.

The second-generation Kicks features an upgraded version of Nissan's proprietary e-Power hybrid system. According to the company, the improvements have boosted fuel efficiency by about 10% compared with the current model.

Priced from 2,999,700 yen, the new Kicks is expected to play a key role in Nissan's efforts to expand sales in the growing compact SUV segment, where competition among domestic and foreign automakers has intensified in recent years.

By combining improved fuel economy with a complete redesign, Nissan hopes the new model will help drive a turnaround in sales performance and increase its presence in one of the industry's most competitive categories.

Source: テレ東BIZ