Masayoshi Son Sets Out AI Vision at SoftBank Shareholder Meeting

TOKYO - SoftBank Group Chairman and CEO Masayoshi Son said the company aims to become the world’s leading AI company, outlining a strategy centered on four key fields including physical AI, such as robots equipped with artificial intelligence, and data centers.

SoftBank Group held its shareholders meeting in Tokyo on June 24. Speaking about the company’s future management vision, Son said the group would seek to become the world’s No. 1 AI company in four important areas, including AI-powered robots and data centers.

Son also indicated that he intends to remain at the helm, saying he would "keep working hard for another 10 or 15 years" to achieve the goal.

Source: テレ東BIZ