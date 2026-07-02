Typhoon No. 9 Bavi Forms, Linear Rainbands Hit Kyushu

Kumamoto - Typhoon No. 9, named Bavi, formed near the Marshall Islands at 9 a.m. on July 2 and is expected to strengthen sharply as it moves west over waters far south of Japan, while Kyushu continued to deal with the aftermath of disaster-level rain caused by successive linear rainbands.

The storm was still far from Japan as of July 2, located near the Marshall Islands and moving northwest. Satellite imagery showed a developing swirl of clouds associated with Typhoon No. 9, while another area of clouds linked to a separate tropical depression was visible farther south. That system could also develop into a typhoon, but it is expected to move more toward the north, making Bavi the system requiring closer attention for Japan for now.

Bavi is forecast to move westward toward Guam, passing from the area around the Marshall Islands toward the vicinity of the Truk Islands and the Mariana Islands. Although the forecast remains several days out, wind and wave impacts are expected to become more noticeable first across the Nansei Islands, and people with travel or marine plans around mid-July are being urged to check weekly forecasts frequently.

The typhoon is expected to intensify significantly as it moves over warm seas south of Japan. Forecasts show it could approach or pass near Guam and Saipan around July 6 as a very strong typhoon, with conditions likely to deteriorate across parts of the Mariana Islands.

Depending on its future track, Bavi could affect Okinawa later next week. Weather authorities are urging caution because forecasts beyond the middle of next week remain uncertain and could change as the storm develops.

The formation of Bavi came as Kyushu was hit by disaster-level rain through the morning of July 2 under the influence of the rainy-season front. Linear rainbands developed almost simultaneously across Saga, Nagasaki, Fukuoka, Oita and Kumamoto prefectures, with active rain clouds repeatedly flowing into northern Kyushu in a line.

Hourly rainfall reached 84.5 millimeters in Saikai, Nagasaki Prefecture, and 73.5 millimeters in Minamioguni, Kumamoto Prefecture, causing road flooding and other damage. Flooding occurred on the Chikugo River in Oguni, Kumamoto Prefecture, and Hita, Oita Prefecture, prompting authorities to temporarily issue Level 5 flood occurrence information.

In Yufu, Oita Prefecture, a landslide sent soil onto railway tracks after a slope beside the line collapsed, with debris reaching the road below.

The rainy-season front that brought the heavy rain to Kyushu is expected to move southward near Honshu through the night of July 2, bringing strong rain across a wide area from the Kinki region to Tohoku through around the evening. Rain is expected to ease in Kyushu, but authorities are urging continued vigilance against landslides because the ground remains loosened in some areas.

Source: FNN