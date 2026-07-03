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Prime Minister Takaichi Returns Home With 2 Trillion Yen Indian Investments

Jul 03, 2026 | News On Japan

TOKYO - Prime Minister Takaichi is returning to Japan after talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with the two leaders agreeing to deepen their strategic cooperation and Japanese and Indian companies signing 129 memorandums and related agreements linked to a 2 trillion yen investment package for India.

Takaichi is scheduled to arrive at Haneda Airport on the night of July 3 after completing her visit to India. During her meeting with Modi, the two leaders exchanged views across a wide range of fields and agreed to strengthen the strategic partnership between Japan and India.

In the field of economic security, the two governments agreed to establish a bilateral dialogue framework on oil stockpiling as part of efforts to secure energy supplies in response to developments in the Middle East.

A business forum was also held to promote economic cooperation between the two countries. At the forum, private-sector companies exchanged 129 memorandums and related documents, while investment in India totaling about 2 trillion yen was decided.

After returning to Japan, Takaichi will face a test of leadership in trying to normalize Diet proceedings, which have stalled as opposition parties refuse to take part in deliberations.

Source: テレ東BIZ

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