Reiwa Leader Caught Driving 149 Kph on Expressway

TOKYO - Reiwa Shinsengumi said its leader, Taro Yamamoto, was fined 90,000 yen and had his driver’s license suspended for 90 days after being caught speeding on an expressway in Oita City.

According to the party, Yamamoto was driving a rental car on the Higashi-Kyushu Expressway in Oita City on October 9 last year when he was detected traveling at 149 kph in a zone where the legal speed limit was 80 kph.

The party said Yamamoto was cited for violating the legal speed limit. Since April this year, he has received a criminal penalty of a 90,000 yen fine through a summary order, as well as an administrative penalty suspending his driver’s license for 90 days.

Source: FNN