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Tesla Begins Full-Scale Imports at Mikawa Port in Aichi

Jul 07, 2026 | News On Japan

AICHI - Tesla has begun full-scale landings of its electric vehicles at Mikawa Port in Aichi Prefecture, choosing a major auto import hub in Toyota’s home region as a new base for shipments to western Japan.

Mikawa Port has ranked first in Japan for both the value and volume of automobile imports for 33 consecutive years. On July 6, 1,000 Tesla vehicles were unloaded at the port, consisting of the Model Y and Model YL.

Tesla had previously delivered vehicles nationwide through the Port of Yokohama, but rising demand has prompted the U.S. automaker to begin full-scale operations at Mikawa Port as a base for western Japan.

Founded in California in 2003, Tesla’s history has notable ties to Toyota. After the global financial crisis, Tesla took over a California plant that Toyota had closed, and the two companies also cooperated in the development of electric vehicles.

The companies later went their separate ways, but Nagoya, a region deeply tied to automobile culture, remained an important area for Tesla’s sales strategy.

In an effort to strengthen its presence in the Japanese market, Tesla introduced the Model YL this spring. The Model YL is a six-seat vehicle with three rows, a configuration popular in Japan and suited to families.

Tesla is also expanding its lineup as it increases its visibility in Japan. By adding Mikawa Port as a new import base, the company aims to speed up the process from orders to delivery.

"Mikawa Port has Japan’s top record for imported vehicle landings and is an easy port to operate from for automobiles, including vehicle maintenance-related functions," said Yosuke Otsuka of Tesla Japan.

Tesla expects to import about 6,000 vehicles through Mikawa Port every three months.

Source: Nagoya TV News

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