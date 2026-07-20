Oil Surge Tests Tokyo Markets on Marine Day Holiday

TOKYO - Japanese cash equities were closed for Marine Day on July 20, leaving investors to assess whether Tokyo can stabilize after last week’s technology-led rout as oil prices rose above $90 a barrel, the yen remained near four-decade lows and global markets braced for another test of the artificial intelligence trade.

The Tokyo Stock Exchange cash market was closed for the national holiday, although JPX derivatives holiday trading was open. The Nikkei 225 Stock Average last closed on July 17 at 64,141.12, down 4.03%, while the broader TOPIX fell 2.72% to 3,919.21. The Nikkei ended that session more than 11% below its June 25 record close, putting it in correction territory after a sharp unwind in semiconductor and AI-related shares.

Market attention on July 20 therefore shifted to futures, overseas technology shares, South Korea’s chip sector, oil prices and the yen. Reuters reported that Japan’s Nikkei had shed 6.4% the previous week in a technology-led rout, making Tuesday’s reopening an important test of whether bargain buyers return to Tokyo or whether overseas investors continue cutting exposure to regional AI stocks.

Nikkei CNBC’s recent market framing has centered on the close link between Tokyo and Seoul. Japanese semiconductor shares have been moving in tandem with South Korea’s Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix, as overseas investors treat the two markets as part of the same regional AI and memory-chip trade. With South Korea’s Kospi falling again on July 20, pressure remained on Japanese names such as Kioxia, Tokyo Electron, Advantest, SCREEN Holdings and Sumco.

The immediate question is whether Kioxia can stabilize after plunging 16.1% on July 17. The memory-chip maker has become one of the clearest gauges of sentiment toward Japan’s AI rally after losing more than half its value from its recent peak. A failure to attract dip-buying when Tokyo reopens would suggest that the correction still has further to run.

The yen remained under pressure near 162 to the dollar, with the dollar quoted around 162.36 yen during global trading. The currency is still close to its weakest level in about four decades, keeping traders alert for possible intervention by Japanese authorities. Yen weakness supports exporters’ overseas earnings but raises import costs for fuel, food and raw materials, making it a growing burden for households and smaller companies.

Japanese government bond yields were not tested in regular cash trading because of the holiday, but the bond market remains a central risk for the week ahead. The 10-year JGB yield had eased below 2.7% after the July 17 equity selloff, but investors remain focused on whether inflation, oil prices and fiscal-policy concerns push yields back toward the politically sensitive 3% level.

The Bank of Japan faces a difficult policy mix. Persistent yen weakness and higher energy prices strengthen the case for further tightening, while the sharp fall in equities, weak business-investment indicators and concern over government borrowing costs argue for caution. Markets expect the BOJ to keep rates unchanged at its July 30-31 meeting, but investors will watch closely for any stronger warnings on inflation and the yen.

Corporate focus this week will remain on AI and semiconductor earnings. Investors are looking to results and guidance from major global technology companies, including Alphabet, Intel and Tesla, for signs that demand for AI infrastructure can still justify elevated valuations. Recent results from TSMC and ASML showed strong near-term demand, but markets have become more skeptical about the scale of future capital spending required to sustain the AI boom.

SoftBank Group will also remain central when Tokyo reopens because of its large impact on the Nikkei and its exposure to global AI sentiment. The stock has become a proxy for investor appetite toward artificial intelligence infrastructure and OpenAI-linked expectations, making it especially vulnerable when technology shares weaken overseas.

Policy and household-economy themes stayed in focus during the holiday. The government has moved to reassure investors that the BOJ retains authority over specific monetary policy tools after earlier draft language in the economic blueprint raised concern about political pressure on the central bank. The final version is expected to include wording that preserves BOJ independence while still calling for policy to support stable price increases.

The government is also expected to decide by early August whether to reduce the 8% consumption tax on food. A temporary reduction could ease pressure on household budgets, but it would raise questions about replacement revenue and fiscal discipline at a time when bond investors are already sensitive to Japan’s public debt burden.

TV Tokyo’s business coverage has continued to focus on inflation, wages, energy costs and household finances. Those themes are becoming more urgent as crude oil rises and the yen remains weak. Higher import costs are already affecting food, fuel and everyday goods, while wage growth has not fully offset the pressure many households feel from persistent price increases.

The global backdrop worsened as oil climbed above $90 a barrel on renewed U.S.-Iran conflict and fears of disruption around the Strait of Hormuz. Brent crude’s rise revived concern that Japan, which depends heavily on imported energy, could face another wave of cost-push inflation. Higher oil prices would raise gasoline, electricity, transportation and manufacturing costs, while also reducing household purchasing power.

Asian markets were mixed to weaker while Tokyo was closed. South Korea’s Kospi dropped as AI-related shares came under renewed pressure, and investors remained cautious after the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index entered bear-market territory from its June highs. The continued weakness in regional chip shares suggests Tokyo may face a difficult reopening unless U.S. technology sentiment improves overnight.

The main points to watch next are whether the Nikkei can hold above 64,000 when cash trading resumes, whether Kioxia and other semiconductor names attract bargain buying, whether South Korea’s chip shares stabilize, and whether Brent crude stays above $90.

Investors will also monitor whether the yen moves beyond its recent low near 162.84 to the dollar, whether Japanese authorities intensify intervention warnings, whether the 10-year JGB yield remains below 2.7%, and whether this week’s global technology earnings restore confidence in the AI trade or deepen the correction.