Built in 1698, Tokyo’s Eitaibashi Bridge is one of a kind and has an interesting past.

The bridge collapsed in 1807 going down as one of the cities biggest fatal accidents. It was rebuilt in the Meiji Period in Iron and Japan's first Earthquake proof bridge. After the 1923 Kanto Earthquake, the bridge was repaired and in its current shape. It was renovated for the 2020 Games and has a lovely blue LED light. - ONLY in JAPAN