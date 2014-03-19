Tokyo’s Historic Bridge Crossing View | Eitaibashi

Built in 1698, Tokyo’s Eitaibashi Bridge is one of a kind and has an interesting past.

The bridge collapsed in 1807 going down as one of the cities biggest fatal accidents. It was rebuilt in the Meiji Period in Iron and Japan's first Earthquake proof bridge. After the 1923 Kanto Earthquake, the bridge was repaired and in its current shape. It was renovated for the 2020 Games and has a lovely blue LED light. - ONLY in JAPAN

Tokyo's oldest stone bridge to reopen in April (Kyodok) Tokyo's oldest remaining stone bridge from the late 1800s, which was damaged during a deadly earthquake of March 2011 that devastated Japan's northeastern region, has been restored to its double-arched glory and will reopen in April, officials said Tuesday.

Kyoto: Tango Chirimen (NHK WORLD-JAPAN) Kyotango, on the Sea of Japan side of Kyoto Prefecture, has been producing luxurious Tango Chirimen silk for centuries.

Tokyo's Imperial Hotel repurposes luxury rooms as rentals (Nikkei) The Imperial Hotel Tokyo will convert 99 guest rooms into full-service rental apartments, offering meal and laundry options with dedicated staff as vacancy rates remain high from the pandemic.

In Japan, a floating ryokan with only 19 guest rooms (CNA) Guntu is a cross between a traditional ryokan and luxury yacht, offering guests the chance to unwind amid the ever-changing landscape of the Seto Inland Sea, as this video (filmed before the pandemic) shows. With only 19 cabins and suites, and a maximum capacity of 38 guests, it's a luxurious getaway that's sweet respite from the hustle and bustle of city life.

ANA to cut international flights in summer by 50% (NHK) Airlines that were hoping to turn the corner this year after a rough 2020 may be in for a rude awakening. Major Japanese carrier All Nippon Airways is planning to slash international flights during the summer by 50 percent.

Japan virus surge leaves 15,000 on waiting lists for hospitals or other accommodations (Japan Times) At least 15,058 people were on waiting lists for a hospital or a designated accommodations after testing positive for the novel coronavirus earlier this month in the 11 prefectures covered by a state of emergency, a Kyodo News survey found, as public health centers have been swamped with a surge in cases cases.