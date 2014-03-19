ONLY in JAPAN -- Feb 03
Built in 1698, Tokyo’s Eitaibashi Bridge is one of a kind and has an interesting past.
The bridge collapsed in 1807 going down as one of the cities biggest fatal accidents. It was rebuilt in the Meiji Period in Iron and Japan's first Earthquake proof bridge. After the 1923 Kanto Earthquake, the bridge was repaired and in its current shape. It was renovated for the 2020 Games and has a lovely blue LED light. - ONLY in JAPAN
Guntu is a cross between a traditional ryokan and luxury yacht, offering guests the chance to unwind amid the ever-changing landscape of the Seto Inland Sea, as this video (filmed before the pandemic) shows. With only 19 cabins and suites, and a maximum capacity of 38 guests, it's a luxurious getaway that's sweet respite from the hustle and bustle of city life. (CNA)
At least 15,058 people were on waiting lists for a hospital or a designated accommodations after testing positive for the novel coronavirus earlier this month in the 11 prefectures covered by a state of emergency, a Kyodo News survey found, as public health centers have been swamped with a surge in cases cases. (Japan Times)
