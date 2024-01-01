High-profile Libel Case Against Weekly Magazine Escalates

TOKYO, May 08 (News On Japan) - In a high-stakes legal battle surrounding well-known comedian Hitoshi Matsumoto, FNN has exclusively obtained the latest statements from Matsumoto's legal team. The case focuses on claims of sexual misconduct reported by Weekly Bunshun, which Matsumoto's team argues has tarnished his reputation, leading to a demand for approximately 550 million yen in damages and a correction of the article.

Insiders reveal that while Matsumoto's team has already gathered information from writer Mr. X, who was present at the gathering in question, they have yet to establish contact with Kazuyoshi Ozawa from Speed Wagon, who was also mentioned in the article.

Additionally, separate from the disputed article, discussions have been held with Kenji Tamura and Sense Watanabe, who were featured in other reports, to ascertain the facts of their statements.

A preparation document submitted to the Tokyo District Court by Matsumoto's team has shed light on their latest argument. The document insists on identifying the individuals, referred to only as Ms. A and Ms. B, who have accused Matsumoto of sexual harm, arguing that their identification is essential for the proceedings.

In the document, Matsumoto's representatives assert that throughout his life, he has never engaged in sexual acts without consent with any woman, including those referred to as Ms. A and Ms. B.

The team acknowledges that women did attend the party but emphasizes the necessity of identifying Ms. A and Ms. B to confirm if they were indeed present, which is crucial for establishing their claims.

Following the first oral argument in March, there was notable confusion and emotional resistance from the Bunshun side regarding the disclosure of information about the two women.

Furthermore, the document criticizes Bunshun's refusal to disclose information, labeling their argument as nothing short of sophistry. It claims that publishing articles based on statements from unidentified individuals, effectively socially annihilating Matsumoto, is utterly unacceptable.

The preparation document also notes that if the identities of Ms. A and Ms. B are disclosed, every possible measure will be taken to prevent secondary harm to them.

The next court session, scheduled for June 5, will be held in private.

Source: FNN