Society

High-profile Libel Case Against Weekly Magazine Escalates

TOKYO, May 08 (News On Japan) - In a high-stakes legal battle surrounding well-known comedian Hitoshi Matsumoto, FNN has exclusively obtained the latest statements from Matsumoto's legal team. The case focuses on claims of sexual misconduct reported by Weekly Bunshun, which Matsumoto's team argues has tarnished his reputation, leading to a demand for approximately 550 million yen in damages and a correction of the article.

Insiders reveal that while Matsumoto's team has already gathered information from writer Mr. X, who was present at the gathering in question, they have yet to establish contact with Kazuyoshi Ozawa from Speed Wagon, who was also mentioned in the article.

Additionally, separate from the disputed article, discussions have been held with Kenji Tamura and Sense Watanabe, who were featured in other reports, to ascertain the facts of their statements.

A preparation document submitted to the Tokyo District Court by Matsumoto's team has shed light on their latest argument. The document insists on identifying the individuals, referred to only as Ms. A and Ms. B, who have accused Matsumoto of sexual harm, arguing that their identification is essential for the proceedings.

In the document, Matsumoto's representatives assert that throughout his life, he has never engaged in sexual acts without consent with any woman, including those referred to as Ms. A and Ms. B.

The team acknowledges that women did attend the party but emphasizes the necessity of identifying Ms. A and Ms. B to confirm if they were indeed present, which is crucial for establishing their claims.

Following the first oral argument in March, there was notable confusion and emotional resistance from the Bunshun side regarding the disclosure of information about the two women.

Furthermore, the document criticizes Bunshun's refusal to disclose information, labeling their argument as nothing short of sophistry. It claims that publishing articles based on statements from unidentified individuals, effectively socially annihilating Matsumoto, is utterly unacceptable.

The preparation document also notes that if the identities of Ms. A and Ms. B are disclosed, every possible measure will be taken to prevent secondary harm to them.

The next court session, scheduled for June 5, will be held in private.

Source: FNN

MORE Society NEWS

High-profile Libel Case Against Weekly Magazine Escalates

In a high-stakes legal battle surrounding well-known comedian Hitoshi Matsumoto, FNN has exclusively obtained the latest statements from Matsumoto's legal team. The case focuses on claims of sexual misconduct reported by Weekly Bunshun, which Matsumoto's team argues has tarnished his reputation, leading to a demand for approximately 550 million yen in damages and a correction of the article.

Sixth Arrest in Couple's Murder: Real Estate Businessman Detained

In the case of a couple's burned bodies found in eastern Japan, Tokyo police have arrested a 36-year-old man, a real estate company executive and acquaintance of the couple.

Police Intervene as Backlash Over Horse Abuse Continues

The Ageuma Shinji (Horse jumping festival) still faces condemnation from animal rights activists, despite the removal of earthen walls to improve safety.

POPULAR NEWS

New Nintenso Switch in Pipeline

Nintendo revealed on May 7 that it plans to announce a new gaming console, the successor to the Nintendo Switch, within this fiscal year.

Viral Video Reveals Pickpocket in Action at Crowded Tokyo Market

At the bustling Tsukiji Market in Tokyo, which attracts tourists from around the world daily, a Brazilian tourist captured an unexpected moment in a video he was livestreaming.

U.S. Eases Cannabis Regulations While Japan Imposes Strict Penalties

The United States is moving towards easing cannabis regulations, while Japan maintains strict controls. How should Japan approach cannabis in the future?

DisneySea's 'Fantasy Springs' Unveiled for First Time

Tokyo DisneySea's largest development since its opening, the new "Fantasy Springs" area, was unveiled to the press ahead of its opening next month.

Japan's Space Development Accelerates

To keep pace with the intense international competition in space development, the Japanese government has launched the necessary Space Strategy Fund to accelerate Japan's space exploration activities.

FOLLOW US
         