SAKURA (cherry blossoms) season has arrived again this year. No matter what is going on in the world, the cherry blossoms always look beautiful.

The best time to see the cherry blossoms is about a week, so usually many people sit under tree, eating and drinking. But this year, many parks have banned them. Then, there are many people who want to travel to Japan in the world, but can't, so I made this video to let them feel the beauty of Japanese spring. I hope you enjoy SAKURA! - Kimono Mom

Princess Aiko attends college entrance ceremony one year late (Japan Times) Princess Aiko, the only child of Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako, attended Gakushuin University’s online entrance ceremony Saturday as a second year student, after many universities canceled such ceremonies last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Japan school textbooks amended to reflect new guidelines on territories (Japan Times) New teaching guidelines for the subjects of kōkyō (public affairs) and chiri sōgō (comprehensive geography) stipulate that four Russian-held northeastern Pacific islands, the Sea of Japan islands of Takeshima and the Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea should be described as Japan's inherent territories.

Ethical issue pointed out for a reality show (NHK) An organization on broadcasting ethics in Japan has ruled that a TV reality show failed to consider the possible mental distress of a cast member who died in a suspected suicide after being slandered on social media.

Public schools in Japan’s Saga Prefecture will no longer regulate/check students’ underwear color (soranews24.com) Over the last several months, there’s been an increasing sentiment in Japan that it’s time for schools to take another look at their student conduct rules, and ask if they’re all really contributing to a better learning environment. One of the most controversial policies: schools that say students must wear white underwear.

