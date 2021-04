SAKURA (cherry blossoms) season has arrived again this year. No matter what is going on in the world, the cherry blossoms always look beautiful.

The best time to see the cherry blossoms is about a week, so usually many people sit under tree, eating and drinking. But this year, many parks have banned them. Then, there are many people who want to travel to Japan in the world, but can't, so I made this video to let them feel the beauty of Japanese spring. I hope you enjoy SAKURA! - Kimono Mom