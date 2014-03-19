Sugako Hashida, a scriptwriter known for the internationally acclaimed television drama series "Oshin" in the 1980s, died Sunday of lymphoma at her home in Atami, Shizuoka Prefecture, her foundation said Monday. She was 95.
The series, which originally aired from 1983, depicted the life of a woman who was born in a poor farming village and became the successful founder of a supermarket chain. It was broadcast in dozens of countries and regions including China, Iran, Thailand and the United States.
Former Chinese President Hu Jintao told a group of Japanese reporters in 2008 that he was "deeply impressed" by the series.
Taiwan media reported the passing of Hashida in breaking news.
The scriptwriter had the status of a "national treasure in Japan's cultural field," a China Times report said. The newspaper also said the drama series was being rebroadcast in Taiwan.
- Kyodo
ドラマ「渡る世間は鬼ばかり」で有名な脚本家の橋田壽賀子さんが亡くなったことが分かりました。95歳でした。
橋田壽賀子さんは2月下旬に急性リンパ腫で都内の病院に入院しました。
先月に静岡県熱海市内の病院に移って治療に専念していましたが、今月3日に熱海市内の自宅に戻り、4日午前9時13分に亡くなったということです。
橋田さんは「おしん」「渡る世間は鬼ばかり」など数多くのドラマの脚本を手掛け、2015年に脚本家として初めて文化功労者に選ばれました。 - ANNnewsCH
