Few people travel during Japan's Golden Week amid COVID spike
With Tokyo now under a third state of emergency following a resurgence of coronavirus infections, large shopping facilities remain closed and there were fewer people on the move for the annual holiday period which began this year on Thursday.
The number of rail and air passengers departing Tokyo on Saturday for other parts of Japan was still expected to be the highest for the holiday period and an increase from a year ago when a state of emergency covered the entire country.
But for Japan Railway trains departing from Tokyo on Saturday, including bullet trains, only 15 percent of some 530,000 reserved seats available in total had been sold.
Because of the increasing number of infections, driven by the rapid spread of new variants of the virus, the Japanese government late last month declared a state of emergency in Tokyo, as well as the three western prefectures of Osaka, Kyoto and Hyogo.
The emergency through May 11 entails stronger measures than before including requiring restaurants serving alcohol to close, with fines for noncompliance.- Kyodo
Japan's Nippon Yusen (9101.T) subsidiary NYK Cruises Co said on Friday that its luxury cruise ship "Asuka II" was returning to port after a passenger tested positive for the coronavirus.
Golden Week typically runs from 4/29 to 5/5 five or take a couple of days, it’s quite a nice time in Japan but ...
Train stations and tourist spots were largely quiet in Tokyo and elsewhere under Japan’s third coronavirus state of emergency as the Golden Week holiday period began Thursday.
Japan plans to introduce "vaccine passports" to make it easier for people who have been inoculated against COVID-19 to travel internationally, government sources said Wednesday.
For many people, being buried up to the neck in hot, black volcanic sand doesn’t seem like a pleasant way to relax. But in parts of southern Japan, sunamushi (sand bathing) on a volcanic beach is a popular form of bathing that helps rest the mind and refresh the body.
WASHINGTON – Japan will remain a destination to which U.S. citizens should “reconsider travel,” the U.S. State Department said Monday based on its latest travel advisory assessment amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Our biggest High Speed Rail Explained video yet is here! And of course, we're looking at the country that did it first and did it best — Japan.
MIYAZAKI - There are many reasons to visit Japan’s shrines. They are, of course, religious sites, often dedicated to particular guardian gods or to receiving prayers for particular purposes.
Many people were seen commuting in Tokyo on Monday morning, one day after the third coronavirus state of emergency took effect.
From April 25 to May 11, 2021 for Osaka, Hyogo, Kyoto and Tokyo. Prefectural governors have the power to institute changes to closures.
Do you think Ramen is the only type of noodle available in Japan? Or, do you think Soba is the same as the Yakisoba you can buy at your nearest Japanese restaurant and Asian market?
This videos you can use for learn Animals, Wildlife, Invertebrates, Reptiles, Birds, Fish, Amphibians, Mammals, Wild Animals, Etc with Ultra-HD resolution.
Japan’s largest travel agency has launched a virtual reality tourism resource that aims to introduce remotely the country’s top destinations, experiences and products amid ongoing pandemic restrictions.
The estimated number of foreign visitors to Japan in March dropped 93.6% from a year earlier to 12,300 as travel restrictions remain in place to prevent the further spread of the novel coronavirus, government data showed Wednesday.
Japan's glacial COVID-19 inoculation push is prompting some foreign residents to consider flying to other countries to get vaccinated, as the pandemic surges again with no shots in sight for everyday people.