Unusual Animal Spotted in Sendai Streets

SENDAI, Apr 30 (News On Japan) - During the Golden Week holidays, an unfamiliar animal was spotted wandering through the city streets.

Captured on camera around 10 a.m. on April 30th near an intersection in Sendai's Izumi Ward, the creature, a Japanese serow—a natural monument—is approximately 1 to 1.3 meters in length.

Despite the heavy pedestrian traffic nearby, there were no reported incidents.

The city has seen multiple sightings of the serow in recent days.

It is generally understood that these animals pose little threat to humans.

