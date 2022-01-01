Man arrested for cutting woman’s skirt, groping her on train

Police in Chiba City have arrested a 30-year-old man on suspicion of sexually molesting a 20-year-old woman on a train in February.

According to police, the incident occurred on a train on the JR Musashino Line between Nishifunabashi and Ichikawashiohama stations at around 7 a.m. on Feb 16, Kyodo News reported. Police said Homare Yabe, a part-time worker, stood behind the woman, a university student, used small scissors to snip off a part of her skirt and then touched the upper part of her leg. The woman filed a complaint with JR when the train stopped at Ichikawashiohama Station. She said the train was crowded and she couldn't see who had cut her clothing.