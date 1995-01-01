Ex-Aum cult member released from prison after serving full term
Makoto Hirata, 57, turned himself in to police in 2011 after nearly 17 years on the run. In 2014, he was given the nine-year jail term for his involvement in the abduction and confinement of a Tokyo notary clerk as well as the bombing of a condominium and the firebombing of an Aum facility in the capital in 1995.
The sentence was finalized after the Supreme Court rejected Hirata's appeal in 2016.
The bombing of the condominium and firebombing of the Aum facility in March 1995 -- which took place on the eve of the cult's sarin nerve gas attack on the Tokyo subway system -- were aimed at impeding a police investigation into the religious group.
A 68-year-old notary clerk, Kiyoshi Kariya, died after being abducted and injected with an anesthetic by the group in February 1995. The cult were trying to find out the whereabouts of Kariya's sister, a former member who had escaped from the cult, and Hirata served as a lookout in the case.
After turning himself in, Hirata sent a number of letters to the family of the victim in which he apologized and criticized the cult, according to Kariya's eldest son Minoru. ...continue reading
Japan Today - Apr 27
A former senior member of the Aum Shinrikyo cult was released from prison Tuesday, having served a nine-year term for his involvement in three cases related to the group, people familiar with the situation said.
Nikkei - Apr 27
Asahi Breweries will increase prices across the vast majority of its beverage lineup, passing on surging ingredient and packaging costs to customers in a move that could spur rivals to follow suit.
cbr.com - Apr 27
Universal Studios Japan revealed new details about its upcoming One Piece event.
usnews.com - Apr 27
Netflix Inc on Tuesday announced a multi-film deal with Japan's Studio Colorido, as the streaming giant ramps up its anime offering and looks to Asia for growth.
france24.com - Apr 27
Wishma Sandamali, a 33-year-old Sri Lankan woman, died in a Japanese detention centre in March of last year. Her death sparked debate on the treatment of the 1,500 asylum seekers currently in detention in Japan.
NHK - Apr 27
Japan's Prime Minister Kishida Fumio says he will implement a package of emergency policies aimed at tackling rising prices.
NHK - Apr 27
Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio has told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that Japan will provide additional supplies to Ukraine, including food and medicine.
NHK - Apr 27
Those engaged in the effort to recover 15 missing people have little to show for their effort four days after a tour boat sailing off the northern Japanese prefecture of Hokkaido apparently sank in bad weather.
South China Morning Post - Apr 27
The Pedia_Roid simulates the jittery movements that children often make in the dentist chair, helping to train paediatric dentists.
Kyodo - Apr 27
Part of a human skull has been found near a mountainside campsite in Yamanashi Prefecture, west of Tokyo, where a 9-year-old girl went missing over two and a half years ago, investigative sources said Tuesday.
NHK - Apr 27
The Bank of Japan said it will continue to conduct unlimited buying operations of Japanese government bonds, aimed at keeping long-term interest rates from rising.
NHK - Apr 26
Japan's Health Ministry says a child has been hospitalized with an unidentified type of acute hepatitis. It states that the patient's symptoms are similar to those recently exhibited by children in other countries.
Stanford - Apr 26
Winter 2022 serves as the debut quarter for Japan 126. This new course teaches students about culturally significant Japanese objects and the blurred boundary between aesthetics and practicality.
South China Morning Post - Apr 26
Hongkongers are returning to the Japanese property market after a two-year absence, taking advantage of a weakening yen, which is at a 20-year low against the US dollar.
Nikkei - Apr 26
Japan plans to spend 6.2 trillion yen ($48.2 billion) on additional gasoline subsidies, low-interest loans and cash assistance to alleviate the pain of consumers and small businesses facing rising prices, Nikkei has learned.
abc.net.au - Apr 25
A Japanese woman believed to have been the world's oldest person has died aged 119, according to Japan's public broadcaster.