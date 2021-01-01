Behind the Counter at a Local Japanese Miso Ramen Shop
Paolo fromTOKYO -- May 07
I’m going behind the counter at a local family owned Japanese Ramen shop, Kakitagawa Hibari.
This hole in the wall, through the corridor, would never know it even existed, hidden Japanese ramen shop is exactly why I love doing these videos. The shop was originally opened in Shizuoka and relocated to Ebisu at the start of 2021. The shop had a fairly quiet start but quickly picked up a reputation and these days more often than not has a line out the door. The shop uses a special blend of 5 unique kinds of miso paying careful attention to not add heat until just before combining it with the soup to preserve the miso’s flavor, a distinct saltiness paired perfectly with the sweetness from the pork back fat creating their signature bowl of ramen. The shop uses noodles from Kaikarou, a specialized Asakusa based noodle producer. The noodles itself are made from a blend of 2 types of flour and Tapioca to create its characteristic spring texture and sweetness, pairing perfectly with the shop’s strong and rich miso soup.
I’m going behind the counter at a local family owned Japanese Ramen shop, Kakitagawa Hibari.
Autistic adults in Japan stay active in their communities, households
spectrumnews.org - May 05
Most autistic children in Japan grow up to live somewhat independently as adults, engage in community activities and form friendships, according to a new longitudinal study.
Climate and currents shaped Japan’s hunter-gatherer cultures
eos.org - May 05
The island prefecture of Hokkaidō, Japan’s second-largest island, has a rich cultural history of hunter-gatherers both on land and at sea.
Stonehenge exhibition explores parallels with Japanese stone circles
theguardian.com - May 05
They were separated by thousands of miles and the two sets of builders could not conceivably have met or swapped notes, but intriguing parallels between Stonehenge and Japanese stone circles are to be highlighted in an exhibition at the monument on Salisbury Plain.
Decreased frequency of small talk due to the COVID-19 pandemic has deteriorated mental health
docwirenews.com - May 04
Findings from longitudinal surveys of middle-aged and older people in Japan
Japanese Supreme Court chief justice vows to promote digital reform
Japan Times - May 04
Japan will promote digital reform of civil judicial procedures in a way that will broadly benefit the population, including those not used to information technology devices, Supreme Court Chief Justice Naoto Otani has said.
Almost Anyone Can Teach English in Japan
TheJapanChannelDcom - May 04
People who speak English as a second language are employed as English teachers in Japan. It's really common.
51% of children in Japan get 1st smartphone at elementary school age: poll
Japan Today - May 03
Children in Japan are receiving their first smartphones at an increasingly early age, with 51.6 percent of parents reporting giving them to their kids in elementary school, according to a recent survey.
Japan cracks down on online abuse with tougher penalties
Japan Times - May 02
With cyberbullying and other forms of online abuse gaining attention as an alarming social problem, the Japanese government is working to crack down on and prevent such acts with legislative amendments.
Tokyo's Minato Ward offers website information in 108 languages
NHK - May 01
Tokyo's Minato Ward has expanded a multi-language information service on its website to 108 languages from previous four. Around 17,000 people from about 130 countries live in the ward.
The problems of Japanese school rules
Nobita from Japan - May 01
It depends on each area and school, but generally speaking, Japanese schools have quite strict rules.
Survey: People in their 30s feel most lonely, isolated in Japan
Asahi - Apr 29
People in their 30s feel the most lonely and isolated of all age groups in Japan, while those in their 70s are the least likely to feel that way, a government survey showed.
Among the earliest in world: Pottery by hunter-gatherers in Japan
haaretz.com - Apr 29
About 14,000 years ago, prehistoric hunter-gatherers in southern Japan were making pottery. There are no signs whatsoever that the late Pleistocene inhabitants of Tanegashima Island had begun to settle down and grow food. They were foragers, hunter-gatherers and fishers, not farmers.
Japan's homeless trending older and long-term: survey
Japan Times - Apr 27
The average age of homeless people in Japan has hit a record 63.6 years old, with 40% of them living on the streets for more than a decade, according to a health ministry survey conducted every five years to keep track of homelessness in the country.
The beauty of Japanese functional objects
Stanford - Apr 26
Winter 2022 serves as the debut quarter for Japan 126. This new course teaches students about culturally significant Japanese objects and the blurred boundary between aesthetics and practicality.
The Japanese method for finding the inner calm
newsonjapan.com - Apr 25
In a hurried and confusing age, in which we all seem to have adapted to the violent rapidity of globalization, people are constantly looking for a method or practical advice to achieve a state of inner calm.
