'Son-in-law' arrested for stabbing woman in Tokyo
品川区の住宅で女性が刺され心肺停止 “義理の息子”逮捕
TOKYO, May 17 (NewsOnJapan) - A woman was stabbed by a man who appears to be her son-in-law with a kitchen knife at around 1:30 pm on Tuesday at a house in Shinagawa Ward, Tokyo. The man was arrested on suspicion of inflicting injury while the woman was taken to hospital in a state of cardiopulmonary arrest.
東京・品川区の住宅で17日午後1時半ごろ、女性が義理の息子とみられる男に包丁で刺されました。男は傷害の疑いで現行犯逮捕され、女性は病院に搬送されましたが心肺停止の状態だということです。 - ANNnewsCH
Video captures car crashing into hospital waiting room
NewsOnJapan - May 17
NAGASAKI, May 17 (NewsOnJapan) - A car crashed into a Nagasaki hospital on Tuesday morning, slightly injuring 3 people.
NewsOnJapan - May 17
NAGASAKI, May 17 (NewsOnJapan) - A car crashed into a Nagasaki hospital on Tuesday morning, slightly injuring 3 people.
Yoga instructor assaulted by man with stun gun
NewsOnJapan - May 17
TOKYO, May 17 (NewsOnJapan) - A 40-year-old office worker has been arrested for attempting to perform an obscene act by pushing a stun gun against a female instructor at a yoga studio in Suginami-ku, Tokyo.
NewsOnJapan - May 17
TOKYO, May 17 (NewsOnJapan) - A 40-year-old office worker has been arrested for attempting to perform an obscene act by pushing a stun gun against a female instructor at a yoga studio in Suginami-ku, Tokyo.
'Son-in-law' arrested for stabbing woman in Tokyo
NewsOnJapan - May 17
TOKYO, May 17 (NewsOnJapan) - A woman was stabbed by a man who appears to be her son-in-law with a kitchen knife at around 1:30 pm on Tuesday at a house in Shinagawa Ward, Tokyo. The man was arrested on suspicion of inflicting injury while the woman was taken to hospital in a state of cardiopulmonary arrest.
NewsOnJapan - May 17
TOKYO, May 17 (NewsOnJapan) - A woman was stabbed by a man who appears to be her son-in-law with a kitchen knife at around 1:30 pm on Tuesday at a house in Shinagawa Ward, Tokyo. The man was arrested on suspicion of inflicting injury while the woman was taken to hospital in a state of cardiopulmonary arrest.
Ukraine star Karol in Japan, says her country will rebuild
dailypioneer.com - May 17
Singer Tina Karol said on Monday from Japan that she and her fellow Ukrainians will not give up defending their land and culture from Russian invasion and are determined to win the war and rebuild an even more beautiful country.
dailypioneer.com - May 17
Singer Tina Karol said on Monday from Japan that she and her fellow Ukrainians will not give up defending their land and culture from Russian invasion and are determined to win the war and rebuild an even more beautiful country.
Why Japanese boys hate some girls' necks
Ask Japanese - May 17
Japan's addiction to hair removal salons is becoming stronger these days. Hair removal in Japan costs several hundred dollars but still girls go there regularly. Why?
Ask Japanese - May 17
Japan's addiction to hair removal salons is becoming stronger these days. Hair removal in Japan costs several hundred dollars but still girls go there regularly. Why?
Disruption to food supplies impacting zoo animals
Nikkei - May 16
Zoos in Japan are struggling to secure feed for grass-eating animals, reflecting worldwide supply disruptions amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Nikkei - May 16
Zoos in Japan are struggling to secure feed for grass-eating animals, reflecting worldwide supply disruptions amid the coronavirus pandemic.
US set to remove Aum Shinrikyo from foreign terrorism blacklist
13newsnow.com - May 16
The United States is poised to remove five extremist groups, all believed to be defunct, from its list of foreign terrorist organizations, including several that once posed significant threats, killing hundreds if not thousands of people across Asia, Europe and the Middle East.
13newsnow.com - May 16
The United States is poised to remove five extremist groups, all believed to be defunct, from its list of foreign terrorist organizations, including several that once posed significant threats, killing hundreds if not thousands of people across Asia, Europe and the Middle East.
Japan Parade in New York
Japan Today - May 15
George Takei, justice activist and pioneering actor most famously known for his role as Hikaru Sulu in the "Star Trek" series, waves to the crowd as the grand marshal for the first-ever Japan Parade in New York City on Saturday.
Japan Today - May 15
George Takei, justice activist and pioneering actor most famously known for his role as Hikaru Sulu in the "Star Trek" series, waves to the crowd as the grand marshal for the first-ever Japan Parade in New York City on Saturday.
Japan police urge officers to avoid impression of racial profiling
Kyodo - May 13
The National Police Agency issued an advisory to all prefectural police forces in December to avoid questioning people in a way that could be perceived as racially motivated, according to agency officials.
Kyodo - May 13
The National Police Agency issued an advisory to all prefectural police forces in December to avoid questioning people in a way that could be perceived as racially motivated, according to agency officials.
Police: Bone's mitochondrial DNA type matches that of missing girl's mother
NHK - May 12
Japanese police say the mitochondrial DNA type of a human bone fragment found in a mountain area in Yamanashi Prefecture matches that of the mother of a girl who went missing three years ago.
NHK - May 12
Japanese police say the mitochondrial DNA type of a human bone fragment found in a mountain area in Yamanashi Prefecture matches that of the mother of a girl who went missing three years ago.
Woman indicted on cocaine smuggling charge
Japan Today - May 12
Police in Tokyo have indicted a 59-year-old woman on suspicion of violating the Stimulants Control Law after she attempted to smuggle around two kilograms of cocaine, worth the equivalent of 40 million yen, into Japan at Narita Airport.
Japan Today - May 12
Police in Tokyo have indicted a 59-year-old woman on suspicion of violating the Stimulants Control Law after she attempted to smuggle around two kilograms of cocaine, worth the equivalent of 40 million yen, into Japan at Narita Airport.
Japan town sues after $360,000 subsidy mix-up
enca.com - May 12
A Japanese town that accidentally sent a resident $360,000 in financial aid said it has been forced to file a lawsuit after the recipient refused to return the funds.
enca.com - May 12
A Japanese town that accidentally sent a resident $360,000 in financial aid said it has been forced to file a lawsuit after the recipient refused to return the funds.
A man who arrived in Japan with a fake passport did not mysteriously vanish
fullfact.org - May 12
A Facebook post claims that experts believe a man who travelled to Japan using a fake passport was from a parallel universe.
fullfact.org - May 12
A Facebook post claims that experts believe a man who travelled to Japan using a fake passport was from a parallel universe.
Tokyo to recognise same-sex partnerships from November
The Star - May 11
Tokyo will begin recognising same-sex partnerships from November after revising current rules, officials said Wednesday (May 11), becoming the largest city in Japan to do so.
The Star - May 11
Tokyo will begin recognising same-sex partnerships from November after revising current rules, officials said Wednesday (May 11), becoming the largest city in Japan to do so.
Japanese athlete collapses, vomits after sanitiser swig
straitstimes.com - May 10
Japanese authorities have pledged to investigate a mix-up that saw high school athletes given hand sanitiser to drink during a race, with one student falling ill after taking a swig.
straitstimes.com - May 10
Japanese authorities have pledged to investigate a mix-up that saw high school athletes given hand sanitiser to drink during a race, with one student falling ill after taking a swig.
Musk tweet on Japan provokes anger
canberratimes.com.au - May 09
An Elon Musk tweet saying Japan will "eventually cease to exist" without a higher birth rate has sparked sarcasm and anger - though much of the angst is aimed at a Japanese government many say does little to address the issue.
canberratimes.com.au - May 09
An Elon Musk tweet saying Japan will "eventually cease to exist" without a higher birth rate has sparked sarcasm and anger - though much of the angst is aimed at a Japanese government many say does little to address the issue.