TOKYO, May 17 (NewsOnJapan) - A woman was stabbed by a man who appears to be her son-in-law with a kitchen knife at around 1:30 pm on Tuesday at a house in Shinagawa Ward, Tokyo. The man was arrested on suspicion of inflicting injury while the woman was taken to hospital in a state of cardiopulmonary arrest.

Video captures car crashing into hospital waiting room

NewsOnJapan - May 17

NAGASAKI, May 17 (NewsOnJapan) - A car crashed into a Nagasaki hospital on Tuesday morning, slightly injuring 3 people.

Yoga instructor assaulted by man with stun gun

NewsOnJapan - May 17

TOKYO, May 17 (NewsOnJapan) - A 40-year-old office worker has been arrested for attempting to perform an obscene act by pushing a stun gun against a female instructor at a yoga studio in Suginami-ku, Tokyo.

'Son-in-law' arrested for stabbing woman in Tokyo

NewsOnJapan - May 17

TOKYO, May 17 (NewsOnJapan) - A woman was stabbed by a man who appears to be her son-in-law with a kitchen knife at around 1:30 pm on Tuesday at a house in Shinagawa Ward, Tokyo. The man was arrested on suspicion of inflicting injury while the woman was taken to hospital in a state of cardiopulmonary arrest.

Ukraine star Karol in Japan, says her country will rebuild

dailypioneer.com - May 17

Singer Tina Karol said on Monday from Japan that she and her fellow Ukrainians will not give up defending their land and culture from Russian invasion and are determined to win the war and rebuild an even more beautiful country.

Why Japanese boys hate some girls' necks

Ask Japanese - May 17

Japan's addiction to hair removal salons is becoming stronger these days. Hair removal in Japan costs several hundred dollars but still girls go there regularly. Why?

Disruption to food supplies impacting zoo animals

Nikkei - May 16

Zoos in Japan are struggling to secure feed for grass-eating animals, reflecting worldwide supply disruptions amid the coronavirus pandemic.

US set to remove Aum Shinrikyo from foreign terrorism blacklist

13newsnow.com - May 16

The United States is poised to remove five extremist groups, all believed to be defunct, from its list of foreign terrorist organizations, including several that once posed significant threats, killing hundreds if not thousands of people across Asia, Europe and the Middle East.

Japan Parade in New York

Japan Today - May 15

George Takei, justice activist and pioneering actor most famously known for his role as Hikaru Sulu in the "Star Trek" series, waves to the crowd as the grand marshal for the first-ever Japan Parade in New York City on Saturday.

Japan police urge officers to avoid impression of racial profiling

Kyodo - May 13

The National Police Agency issued an advisory to all prefectural police forces in December to avoid questioning people in a way that could be perceived as racially motivated, according to agency officials.

Police: Bone's mitochondrial DNA type matches that of missing girl's mother

NHK - May 12

Japanese police say the mitochondrial DNA type of a human bone fragment found in a mountain area in Yamanashi Prefecture matches that of the mother of a girl who went missing three years ago.

Woman indicted on cocaine smuggling charge

Japan Today - May 12

Police in Tokyo have indicted a 59-year-old woman on suspicion of violating the Stimulants Control Law after she attempted to smuggle around two kilograms of cocaine, worth the equivalent of 40 million yen, into Japan at Narita Airport.

Japan town sues after $360,000 subsidy mix-up

enca.com - May 12

A Japanese town that accidentally sent a resident $360,000 in financial aid said it has been forced to file a lawsuit after the recipient refused to return the funds.

A man who arrived in Japan with a fake passport did not mysteriously vanish

fullfact.org - May 12

A Facebook post claims that experts believe a man who travelled to Japan using a fake passport was from a parallel universe.

Tokyo to recognise same-sex partnerships from November

The Star - May 11

Tokyo will begin recognising same-sex partnerships from November after revising current rules, officials said Wednesday (May 11), becoming the largest city in Japan to do so.

Japanese athlete collapses, vomits after sanitiser swig

straitstimes.com - May 10

Japanese authorities have pledged to investigate a mix-up that saw high school athletes given hand sanitiser to drink during a race, with one student falling ill after taking a swig.