Dashcam shows oncoming car unexpectedly leap and spin

SHIZUOKA, May 24 (NewsOnJapan) - Footage taken from a driver's dashcam in Shizuoka City on May 21 shows an oncoming car leap and spin in the air before smashing onto its passenger side.

The driver of the crashed vehicle had apparently overshot a corner while turning left and ran the car up a utility pole wire, causing the car to become airborne.

The man who took the footage found the driver unconscious, but said it just looked like he was drunk. The driver was taken to hospital with injuries.

Police are investigating whether the man had been drinking and driving. Cans of beer were found in the vehicle.