Dashcam shows oncoming car unexpectedly leap and spin
車が突然宙に浮き回転 迫り来る対向車に何が...
SHIZUOKA, May 24 (NewsOnJapan) - Footage taken from a driver's dashcam in Shizuoka City on May 21 shows an oncoming car leap and spin in the air before smashing onto its passenger side.
The driver of the crashed vehicle had apparently overshot a corner while turning left and ran the car up a utility pole wire, causing the car to become airborne.
The man who took the footage found the driver unconscious, but said it just looked like he was drunk. The driver was taken to hospital with injuries.
Police are investigating whether the man had been drinking and driving. Cans of beer were found in the vehicle.
前から走ってきた車が突然ジャンプし、回転。 一体何が起きたのか。 21日、静岡市内を走る車から撮影されたドライブレコーダーの映像。 前方から対向車線をはみ出して走ってくる車。 運転手の男性が不安の声を漏らした次の瞬間、予想外のことが起こった。 前の車が突然ジャンプし、そのまま横転した。 横転した車は、助手席側のフロントガラスがひび割れ、前のバンパーは外れかかった状態。 撮影した男性「(車が)跳ぶと思わないんで。変な車が来たと思った次の瞬間には、車の裏側が見えていた」 現場は、建物が立ち並ぶ直線道路。 事故を起こした車は、左折したあと対向車線をはみ出して走行。 そして、車がジャンプした原因となったのがこの電柱を支えるワイヤ。 車はこのワイヤに乗り上げたことで車体が浮き、横転したとみられる。 - FNNプライムオンライン
Nicola Furlong was murdered 10 years ago in Japan – but her killer is about to walk free
independent.ie - May 22
Tragic story of the world's loneliest princess - who faces a harrowing choice
mirror.co.uk - May 22
US revokes terrorist designation for Japan's Aum Shinrikyo cult
NHK - May 21
Teenage boy arrested for fatally pushing friend into sea while playing sumo
NewsOnJapan - May 20
Woman dies jumping out of car in Hokkaido
NewsOnJapan - May 19
Basquiat owned by Japan's Maezawa sells for $85 million
france24.com - May 19
Police arrest man who says he spent 46.3 million yen mistakenly sent to him
NHK - May 19
15 shocking things recently discovered in Japan
The Supreme - May 19
Emperor plants rice seedlings at Imperial Palace paddy field
NHK - May 19
Dashcam shows 'head-on collision' caused by car driving on wrong side of road
NewsOnJapan - May 18
Man arrested for stabbing to death mother-in-law in Tokyo
NewsOnJapan - May 18
Video captures car crashing into hospital waiting room
NewsOnJapan - May 17
