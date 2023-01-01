Up to 6,100 in Tokyo predicted to die in worst-case quake scenario

東京都「首都直下地震」の被害想定を10年ぶりに見直し

Nikkei -- May 25
Up to around 6,100 people would die in the event a major earthquake hits the heart of Tokyo, the metropolitan government said in a report Wednesday, revising down the estimate by around 30% from a decade ago.

The report by the metropolitan government's panel of earthquake experts attributes the reduction of about 3,500 people to advances in the quake resistance of buildings and the greater use of noncombustible materials in their construction.

The panel simulated significant earthquakes with different epicenters for the latest damage projection, and concluded that the largest death toll of up to 6,148 would result if a quake with a magnitude of 7.3 originated in the southern part of central Tokyo.

Such a temblor would register the maximum 7 on Japan's seismic intensity scale, and rock some 60% of Tokyo's 23 wards with an intensity of upper 6 or above.

At an intensity of upper 6, many people find it impossible to remain standing or move without crawling. According to the meteorological agency, the jolts are strong enough to toss people through the air.

Of the estimated deaths, 3,209 would be caused by collapsed buildings and 2,482 by fires, the report said.

Around 194,000 homes and other buildings would be damaged, while some 4.53 million people would be unable to return to their homes. ...continue reading

東京都が、首都直下地震の都内の被害想定を10年ぶりに見直した。 都心南部を震源と想定した地震（マグニチュード7.3、冬の夕方、風速8m/s）では、23区の約6割にあたる地域に震度6強以上の揺れが襲うとされる。この時、建物の倒壊や火災などで、最悪で6148人の死者が出ると想定したが、10年前に出された死者数の想定は約9700人で、およそ6割に減少した。負傷者は9万3435人、建物の被害は19万4431棟で、これらも10年前のおよそ6割となっている。都は、建物の耐震化などが10年間で進んだことなどが要因としている。 この10年で、人々の暮らしは大きく変わった。例えば通信手段の変化。スマートフォンは普段の生活を便利にした反面で、災害時には繋がりにくい。都は激減した公衆電話に「東日本大震災当時以上の長蛇の列が発生する」と想定している。また10年前に比べ、木造の建築物が密集している地域に1人で住む高齢者や、マンションの高層階に住む人が増えていることも新たな問題に繋がるとみられている。 - ANNnewsCH
Fly me to the Moon: US, Japan aim for lunar landing
phys.org - May 23
Japan and the United States said Monday they want to put the first Japanese astronaut on the Moon as the allies deepen cooperation on space projects.
M6.0 quake hits wide area in Japan's east, northeast
Kyodo - May 22
An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.0 struck Fukushima and other prefectures in Japan's east and northeast on Sunday, but there was no threat of a tsunami, the country's weather agency said.
Study: Omicron less likely to cause aftereffects
NHK - May 22
Researchers in Japan say the percentage of people who develop aftereffects from the coronavirus Omicron variant is about one-tenth of the level among those infected with other variants.
The climate crisis is making Japan's cherry blossoms bloom earlier
Wahoo Newspaper - May 21
Every spring, crowds flock to admire Japan's cherry blossom — a dazzling pink and white bloom that has been revered in the country for more than a thousand years. But the world-famous sakura plants are flowering much earlier than normal due to human-induced climate change, a new study has found.
Large amount of Japan’s Moderna vaccine stock to be discarded due to expiry
AsiaNews - May 20
Municipalities in Kanagawa Prefecture are likely to discard a large amount of vaccine for the novel coronavirus, as the expiration date is approaching on some of their Moderna vaccine from the United States.
Nuclear regulator approves Fukushima Daiichi's treated water release plan
NHK - May 19
Japan's nuclear regulator has approved a plan to release treated water from the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant into the ocean.
Tallest Building in Japan nears Completion
ONLY in JAPAN - May 17
Japan’s tallest - yet unnamed - building will be completed in 2023 in the Azabudai area of Tokyo.
New data transfer rules pursued to keep out China and Russia
Nikkei - May 16
Japan, the U.S., South Korea and four other APEC members have agreed to make personal data transfer rules independent of the regional forum's current framework in a move to exclude China and Russia.
Japan: Yaskawa electric company introduces latest industrial robot technology
ANI News - May 14
Japan's Yaskawa company has developed an industrial robot with artificial intelligence which determines the color and shape of the objects and transports them to their correct position.
Astronomers release 1st image of black hole at center of Milky Way
NHK - May 13
An international group of astronomers, with the participation of the National Astronomical Observatory of Japan, says it has captured the first image of a supermassive black hole at the center of the Milky Way galaxy.
Japan's Space Tourism Single Stage to Orbit(SSTO) Reusable Rocket. The Kankoh-maru (観光丸, Kankōmaru)
Hazegrayart - May 13
Kankoh-maru is a single-stage reusable orbital passenger aircraft is a proposed vertical takeoff and landing (VTVL), single-stage-to-orbit (SSTO), reusable launch system that has been studied by the Japanese Rocket Society since 1993.
Tokyo's Yamanote Line to test automated trains with riders from Oct.
Kyodo - May 11
East Japan Railway Co. said Tuesday it will carry out test runs of automated trains with passengers aboard on Tokyo's Yamanote loop line for two months starting around October.
