Sci-Tech | Apr 23

Japan and Europe Forge Partnership to Share EV Battery Data

Apr 23 (News On Japan) - An initiative led by Japan's Information-Technology Promotion Agency has seen the signing of a memorandum of understanding in Germany aimed at mutual data sharing concerning electric vehicle (EV) batteries.

The agreement seeks to facilitate the exchange of supply chain information held by automobile companies across both regions, and enhance the management of regulatory compliance and supply risks by leveraging shared knowledge of battery supply chains.

By pooling and operating this critical data, both Japan and Europe are better positioned to respond to potential disruptions and regulatory challenges, ensuring a more stable and efficient supply chain for the crucial components of EVs.

Source: テレ東BIZ

