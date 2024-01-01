Dazzling Horseback Display in Kyoto

KYOTO, May 04 (News On Japan) - At Shimogamo Shrine in Kyoto, the traditional Yabusame (horseback archery) ritual was performed on Saturday, with riders galloped across a 500-meter stretch at full speed while aiming arrows at targets, praying for the safety of the upcoming Aoi Matsuri, one of Kyoto's three major festivals.

This ancient practice, deeply rooted in Shinto tradition, is intended to display the archer's prowess and to honor the gods, often performed during special ceremonies and festivals to bring peace and prosperity.

The archer, clad in the traditional hunting attire of the samurai class which includes a distinctive, flowing robe called a tachi-e or jinbaori, rides a horse along a straight track about 255 meters long. The goal is to hit three wooden targets, each about a meter square, positioned along the track at intervals. The archer must draw and shoot in quick succession as the horse sprints at full speed, which requires immense skill and concentration.

Yabusame archers use a special type of bow, which is larger and more curved than those used in Kyudo (Japanese archery) and the arrows, often ceremonially decorated, are tipped with a rounded, blunt head to make a loud sound upon hitting the targets.

The Aoi Festival is set to take place on May 15.

Source: MBS