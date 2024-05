TOKYO, May 03 (News On Japan) - A consortium led by Mitsui Fudosan, selected to redevelop the former Tsukiji Market site, revealed at a press conference held in Tokyo on May 1st, plans to invest 900 billion yen in creating a multi-purpose stadium capable of accommodating 50,000 people.

The stadium will host sports events and international conferences, aiming to become the new "gateway to Tokyo" that will attract visitors from around the world.

Source: Kyodo