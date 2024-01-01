Matsusaka Auction Sees Top Cow Net Over 30 Million Yen

MIE, Nov 25 (News On Japan) - The prestigious Matsusaka Beef Competition, a showcase of premium cattle from Mie Prefecture, was held Sunday, where the top-ranked cow was auctioned for almost $200,000 (30.32 million yen).

The event in Matsusaka City brought together 50 cows selected through preliminary rounds, featuring female cattle raised for over 900 days in the Matsusaka area that had never given birth. Judges evaluated factors such as body structure and meat quality balance.

As a result, "Tomomi 7," raised by 63-year-old Nao Noriaki from Meiwa Town, was awarded the top prize for its well-balanced meat quality and smooth coat.

Nao expressed his joy, saying, "I'm truly happy to win first place. The cow endured the summer heat, ate well, slept well, and grew into a magnificent specimen."

In the subsequent auction, Tomomi 7 was purchased for 30.32 million yen by Asahiya, a meat retailer based in Tsu City, drawing cheers and applause from the crowd.

Asahiya President Yoshihisa Koda commented, "I imagine it was a tough summer for the producers, given the extreme heat. I come every year intending to buy the No.1 cow."

