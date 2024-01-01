Japan Allocates Budget for Securing Copper Mine Interests

News On Japan
TOKYO, Nov 22 (News On Japan) - The Japanese government plans to incorporate securing copper mine interests into its upcoming economic measures, according to a report by TV Tokyo. Copper, an essential material for electric vehicles (EVs), semiconductors, and data centers, faces increasing global demand, raising concerns over supply shortages.

Government officials revealed that a new budget worth several hundred billion yen will be allocated to acquire mining interests in Africa, known for its high-quality copper deposits. This marks the first time the government has taken such an initiative, aiming to ensure a stable long-term supply of copper.

Source: テレ東BIZ

