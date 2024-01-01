News On Japan
Japan's Xmas Cake Budget Shrinks

Nov 25 (News On Japan) - With one month left until Christmas Eve, a survey by a department store has revealed that the average budget for Christmas cakes in Japan has declined, despite a rise in the number of people planning to purchase them.

According to a survey conducted by Matsuya Ginza, which included 1,580 respondents aged 20 to 80, 80.0% of participants said they plan to buy Christmas cakes either in-store or online.

This represents a 12.7 percentage point increase compared to those who purchased cakes last year.

The trend is thought to be influenced by the fact that both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day fall on weekdays this year, leading to more people planning to celebrate at home.

The average budget for Christmas cakes is 5,169 yen, a decrease of 908 yen from last year.

When selecting cakes, participants prioritized factors such as taste, appearance, and brand. Additionally, there has been a noticeable rise in demand for smaller, single-serving cakes this year.

Source: ANN

