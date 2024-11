OSAKA, Nov 21 (News On Japan) - The iconic Osaka Marubiru in Umeda, closed last year due to aging, will be replaced with a new 192-meter skyscraper, the tallest in the Osaka Station area.

Set to open in 2030, the new building will feature a hotel, concert hall, LED-equipped atrium, and preserve the old Marubiru's symbolic electric billboard.

During the Osaka-Kansai Expo, the site will temporarily serve as a bus terminal.

Source: YOMIURI